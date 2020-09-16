Tech News

Huawei patents new technology to recharge devices remotely

By Brian Adam
Tech News

Tech News

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to what was reported by PocketNow and what was published on the YouTube channel Huawei USA, Huawei would be working on a new technology – as yet unnamed – to recharge any device via a laser, without therefore requiring the use of other chargers and related cables. Here’s how it will work.

Given that in the future smartphones will be bigger and more powerful and the tech giants are investing heavily in foldable devices, according to the Shenzhen giant, there will be a need to remedy the possible reduction in battery life. Through this unprecedented laser technology, it could soon become possible use a single simple wireless module in a room with all devices to be recharged by several different users.

As can be seen in the video, we are not talking about the classic lasers that are seen in discos or festivals, but rather about a mechanism capable of transmitting the energy necessary to recharge to phones, computers, drones, tablets and many other devices. Huawei is also reportedly working on security mechanisms to make that mechanism capable of recognize people and animals, avoiding pointing the laser at their eyes. The ultimate goal would be to install this product in shops, offices, conference rooms and factories to be able to charge the battery of the various devices automatically once you enter the room.

As there are still no dates or further details regarding this technology, we just have to wait and see if and when Huawei will make it a reality. Meanwhile, the Chinese company will have to face the many difficulties caused by the United States ban, which since 2019 has been raising many doubts about the future of the company.

