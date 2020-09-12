Huawei phones may run out of updates as US veto is imposed

A pardon American who had allowed some exchanges with Huawei they will continue already have expired, which could complicate the operation of some telecommunications networks and telephones of the brand.

The pardon expired last Thursday

The clemency, which expired last Thursday night, provided some exceptions to a trade ban the Trump administration imposed last year on the Chinese tech giant, calling it a security threat.

This ban generally prohibited US companies from exporting technology to Huawei. But the pardon, known as a temporary general license, allowed US software vendors to continue to send updates and patches to Huawei so that the Chinese company could disseminate them to customers using Huawei phones or wireless network equipment.

Transition time to alternative providers

The Commerce Department has said that the pardon was largely intended to help rural telecommunications companies in the United States, some of which use Huawei equipment on their mobile networks. The largest telecommunications companies in the United States have avoided using Huawei equipment, but rural providers adopted it because it was a relatively cheap option.

In a statement, the Commerce Department confirmed that the license has already expired. He said the license had provided “a opportunity for Huawei device users and telecom providers to continue to temporarily operate those existing devices and networks, while accelerating the transition to alternative providers“.

A Huawei spokesperson said the company is “monitoring the situation and assessing the potential impact.”

Small company concern

Jerry Whisenhunt, General Manager of Pine Telephone Company, a network in rural Oklahoma that uses Huawei equipment, said it was less worried for him end of the pardon than for a bigger problem, a law enacted this year that requires US telecommunications to replace the network equipment it poses “national security risks”. The Federal Communications Commission earlier this year designated Huawei and its Chinese counterpart ZTE as such a threat.

The new law says that telecommunications companies will not have to replace equipment until the federal government gives them money to do so. Congress has yet to allocate money for the replacement effort, and Whisenhunt sees no sign of doing so anytime soon. In the meantime, you don’t want to spend money on network equipment changes that you know you need to do.

“The longer they wait, the more likely we are to have problems” with the operation of the network, he said.

Google also affected

The License expiration also means Google will not be able to send software updates to Huawei phones, which run the Android operating system.

Earlier this year, Google said that the US trade ban meant that it was prohibited from providing its technology or apps to new Huawei phones, but that it was still capable of updating Huawei phones that had been on the market before it was announced. the trade ban in May 2019.

“We have continued to work with Huawei, in compliance with government regulations, to provide security updates and updates to Google applications and services on existing devices, and will continue to do so for as long as it is allowed,” Google said in that February statement.

On Friday, Google spokesman José Castaneda said it was the temporary general license that had allowed the company to send those updates.