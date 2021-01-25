Tech NewsMobile

Huawei plans to sell its P and Mate series smartphones according to Reuters

By Abraham
0
0
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Teknofilo 1.jpg
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Teknofilo 1.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Last year, Huawei sold its smartphone subsidiary Honor to a business consortium in China, and now reports have emerged suggesting that Huawei is planning to exit the smartphone business by putting the high-end series up for sale. According to Reuters, Huawei is in talks to sell its high-end smartphone brands P and Mate. The report also says that the Chinese tech giant was looking to sell these brands as early as last September. According to IDC, the combined shipment of Huawei Mate and P series smartphones totaled $ 39 billion between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. Both lines of smartphones are popular with consumers and known for their capabilities. camera. However, Huawei has not yet made a final decision on the matter and “the agreement could fail”, say the sources. A Huawei spokesperson has denied this report with the following statement: Huawei has learned that unsubstantiated rumors are circulating about the possible sale of our flagship smartphone brands. These rumors have no foundation. Huawei does not have any such plan. In the coming months, Huawei will launch the Huawei P50 series with the latest camera technology, and it is believed that the company could launch the next iteration of its flagship Huawei Mate later this year.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Upcoming Apple and Samsung Watches Could Measure Blood Sugar

Abraham - 0
For years it has been rumored that Apple is trying to introduce a way to monitor blood sugar on the Apple Watch. It turns...
Read more
Mobile

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: A patent shows its possible sliding screen design

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 innovated with a sliding screen that allowed the front camera to be hidden most of the time and left...
Read more
Android

New OPPO A55, great battery and 5G for the economic segment of the market

Brian Adam - 0
We welcome a new direct economic midline from OPPO factories in China and succeeding the latest OPPO A53, even though its name...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©