Huawei plans to sell its P and Mate series smartphones according to Reuters

Last year, Huawei sold its smartphone subsidiary Honor to a business consortium in China, and now reports have emerged suggesting that Huawei is planning to exit the smartphone business by putting the high-end series up for sale. According to Reuters, Huawei is in talks to sell its high-end smartphone brands P and Mate. The report also says that the Chinese tech giant was looking to sell these brands as early as last September. According to IDC, the combined shipment of Huawei Mate and P series smartphones totaled $ 39 billion between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. Both lines of smartphones are popular with consumers and known for their capabilities. camera. However, Huawei has not yet made a final decision on the matter and “the agreement could fail”, say the sources. A Huawei spokesperson has denied this report with the following statement: Huawei has learned that unsubstantiated rumors are circulating about the possible sale of our flagship smartphone brands. These rumors have no foundation. Huawei does not have any such plan. In the coming months, Huawei will launch the Huawei P50 series with the latest camera technology, and it is believed that the company could launch the next iteration of its flagship Huawei Mate later this year.