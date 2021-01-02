Tech NewsMobile

Huawei removes all Tencent games from its app store

By Abraham
Huawei has reinstated Tencent’s games in its app store after reaching an agreement, according to Bloomberg. Game developer Tencent has confirmed that Huawei has removed the online game catalog from its app store because the two companies have not reached an agreement to share the revenue. “Because Huawei’s mobile gaming platform did not renew its contract with our Mobile Games Promotion Project Agreement as planned, relevant Tencent Games products were suddenly recalled this morning,” Tencent stated. Huawei is the dominant company in China in terms of revenue and market share, as it currently controls 41.4% of the Chinese mobile phone market and 14.9% of the world market. Although Tencent sells some of the most popular online games in the world, its partnership with Huawei is important as it takes advantage of the hundreds of millions of Huawei phones circulating in China, Tencent’s largest market. The games were apparently removed because the companies could not agree to a revenue sharing agreement on sales made in the app store. Huawei had insisted on receiving a 50% commission, a term with which Tencent disagrees. Tencent claims that they are actively negotiating with Huawei’s mobile gaming platform in an attempt to reach a resolution as soon as possible. The developer also extended an apology to all users for the inconvenience. This dispute is reminiscent of the showdown between Apple and Epic Games that saw Apple remove Fortnite and other Epic Games titles from the App store due to disagreement over commission on purchases.

