Huawei sets date to first Harmony OS beta: December 18

By Abraham
Abraham

As is well known, Huawei is going through a difficult time as the US veto prevents the company from preloading Google’s GMS services on its devices. This has led the Chinese manufacturer to develop its own HMS mobile services while, in parallel, it advances with the development of its own Harmony OS operating system that will soon reach the company’s mobiles – for now it is only available on other types of devices such as Huawei TVs has now announced that there will be a first beta version in December. The preview version will initially only be available to developers and will arrive on December 18. Later, there could be a beta for the general public in January or February.

Owners of a Huawei Android smartphone will be able to switch to Harmony OS in the future, although we still don’t know how the migration process will work. The only sure thing is that EMUI must be installed on the device in addition to Android. There are those who think that Huawei may not need its own operating system if the future US administration under the leadership of Joe Biden lifts the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump. However, last week we learned that Huawei will not abandon the path it has started, although it does not rule out offering Google services if the sanction is lifted. On the other hand, Biden is not especially a fan of China, so we may not see a big change in his foreign policy with this country.

