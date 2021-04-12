Huawei Sound and Huawei Sound X are launched in Peru: know the characteristics of the speakers

- Advertisement -

Huawei Sound Y Huawei Sound X are launched in Peru. These devices incorporate a wide variety of audio, acoustic and wireless transmission technologies to absorb listeners into all-encompassing sound in the space where the devices are located.

Among some details that the Chinese brand reported is that both the Huawei Sound like Huawei Sound X, they have a youthful construction, touch sensitive buttons and a glass surface that adds style to the environment where it is placed.

In the case of Huawei Sound restores audio quality to accurate reproduction, deep bass, and brilliant highs. This equipment is capable of generating bass that can be felt. It comes equipped with a woofer Powered by Devialet’s Speaker Active Matching technology, which tailors the sound signal to match the speaker.

In addition, it has three tweeters high-end with Devialet SPACE technology, which recreates the surround sound experience from a separate device. These are evenly distributed to send sound in all directions. Finally, this speaker is equipped with two passive units that resonate with the woofer to deliver robust bass tones while suppressing membrane distortion to produce unfiltered audio.

For his part, Huawei Sound X harnesses the power of Devialet’s active speaker pairing technology, which tailors the sound to the characteristics of the speakers. This means that the dual subwoofers faithfully reproduce sound signals in real time, offering high-fidelity audio.

Huawei Sound X is also equipped with a speaker with six powerful tweeters They use the sound algorithm to produce amazing immersive audio, creating a tremendous sense of space, from wall to wall. Each tweeter It has been individually designed for optimal sound, and together they push the speaker frequency up to 40KHz.

Both devices offer a wide variety of options for association with other devices, such as Bluetooth, auxiliary input, Huawei Share, among others.

The Huawei Sound and Huawei Sound X arrive in Peru with a price of S / 799 and S / 1299, respectively.