Huawei Sound X available in Spain: this is the wireless speaker manufactured by Devialet that boasts surround sound

We met it almost a year ago, but it is not until now that we can buy it in Spain. Its about Huawei Sound X, the high-end wireless speaker that is already available in Spain.

This speaker has been manufactured by Devialet, a well-known French hi-fi solutions company, and represents Huawei’s first big bet in this field.

Surround sound and Hi-Res audio support

The Huawei Sound X has two subwoofers that make use of Speaker Active matching technology to reproduce the audio signal in real time and with remarkable precision. The low, indicate in Huawei, can reach a minimum of 40 Hz and it is almost feasible to “hear and feel the vibrations”.

Along with that technology is the so-called symmetrical push-push construction, which according to Huawei “allows you to reproduce music in detail and avoid possible distortions at high volumes.”

The speaker is capable of delivering up to 93 dB of clear and surround sound thanks to its 360 ° sound. The six twitters make use of the Huawei Sound algorithm to deliver that surround sound that is capable of reaching frequencies up to 40 kHz.

The speaker is compatible with Huawei Share feature that allows you to “touch” the speaker with a Huawei mobile so that the mobile song is automatically played on it. The support of the adio Hi-Res certification and this unique design complete a product that wants to compete in an increasingly competitive segment.

Price and availability of the Huawei Sound X

The Huawei Sound X will be available from September 23 in Spain in the official Huawei online store, and its price is 299 euros.