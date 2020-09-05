Tech News

Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs

By Brian Adam
0
2
Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs
Huawei, The September Discounts Are Starting: Offers On Smartphones, Tablets,

Must Read

Tech News

Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei today announces the start of the autumn offers, which will expire on September 30th and will be available on the official store. ...
Read more
Tech News

Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming

Brian Adam - 0
After almost ten months of hiatus, also due to the Coronavirus pandemic that postponed the European football championships to 2021, the national team of...
Read more
Tech News

Several corpses from the Middle Ages were buried upside down – here’s why

Brian Adam - 0
It is not uncommon to find what archaeologists call "anomalous burials"such as decapitated bodies, sometimes placed in strange positions and even buried alive. The...
Read more
Tech News

Lancet study: “Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies”

Brian Adam - 0
Less than a month after the announcement of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Coronavirus, the authoritative Lancet magazine published the results related to the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs

Huawei today announces the start of the autumn offers, which will expire on September 30th and will be available on the official store. In the list we find a wide range of products, including smartphones, samrtwatches, tablets, PCs and accessories of various types.

As you can read through the promotional campaign website, there are so many promotions. For example, theHuawei P40 Lite can be purchased for 249 Euros, compared to the 299 Euro list, while Huawei P40 Lite E goes from 199 to 160 Euro.

Among the tablets we find the MatePad Pro, at 499.90 Euros for the WiFi version, and 549.90 euros for the one with Cellular support, while the classic MatePad passes respectively to 249.90 and 279.90 euros.

As we said above, we also find PCs on sale. The new MateBook 14, in the model with Intel Core i7 processor, goes to 1,199 Euros, while for the one with Intel I5 it is available at 899.99 Euros. The MateBook X Pro instead is available at the promotional price of 1,699 Euros if you choose the option with 1 terabyte of storage, and 1,299 Euros for the one with 512Gb of memory.

The offers for the wearable sector are also very rich: Huawei Band 4 Pro is offered at 59.90 euros, while Huawei Watch GT 2e at 139 euros.

Among the accessories we mention the FreeBuds 3 for 129 Euros and the FreeBuds 3i for 89 Euros.

Related Articles

Tech News

Where to see Italy – Bosnia of Nations League tonight on TV and streaming

Brian Adam - 0
After almost ten months of hiatus, also due to the Coronavirus pandemic that postponed the European football championships to 2021, the national team of...
Read more
Tech News

Several corpses from the Middle Ages were buried upside down – here’s why

Brian Adam - 0
It is not uncommon to find what archaeologists call "anomalous burials"such as decapitated bodies, sometimes placed in strange positions and even buried alive. The...
Read more
Tech News

Lancet study: “Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies”

Brian Adam - 0
Less than a month after the announcement of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Coronavirus, the authoritative Lancet magazine published the results related to the...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, 6 app vulnerabilities fixed on Android and iOS

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has announced through its new official website, in particular in the section dedicated to privacy and security, that it has managed to fix...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10, cumulative update released before Patch Tuesday: here are the news

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft released patch 19041.448 for Windows 10 version 2004 (May 2020 Update) shortly before Patch Tuesday in September. This update comes a bit...
Read more
Tech News

Apple will build the largest wind turbines in the world in Denmark

Brian Adam - 0
There Cupertino company stated that by 2030 it will reach the important “carbon neutrality” milestone, that is, it will have completely eliminated its CO2...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©