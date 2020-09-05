Huawei, the September discounts are starting: offers on smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and PCs

Huawei today announces the start of the autumn offers, which will expire on September 30th and will be available on the official store. In the list we find a wide range of products, including smartphones, samrtwatches, tablets, PCs and accessories of various types.

As you can read through the promotional campaign website, there are so many promotions. For example, theHuawei P40 Lite can be purchased for 249 Euros, compared to the 299 Euro list, while Huawei P40 Lite E goes from 199 to 160 Euro.

Among the tablets we find the MatePad Pro, at 499.90 Euros for the WiFi version, and 549.90 euros for the one with Cellular support, while the classic MatePad passes respectively to 249.90 and 279.90 euros.

As we said above, we also find PCs on sale. The new MateBook 14, in the model with Intel Core i7 processor, goes to 1,199 Euros, while for the one with Intel I5 it is available at 899.99 Euros. The MateBook X Pro instead is available at the promotional price of 1,699 Euros if you choose the option with 1 terabyte of storage, and 1,299 Euros for the one with 512Gb of memory.

The offers for the wearable sector are also very rich: Huawei Band 4 Pro is offered at 59.90 euros, while Huawei Watch GT 2e at 139 euros.

Among the accessories we mention the FreeBuds 3 for 129 Euros and the FreeBuds 3i for 89 Euros.