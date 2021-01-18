Huawei updates its AppGallery app store with better highlights, new menu and more

- Advertisement -

The AppGallery changes its appearance to make it easier to discover and download new applications. Huawei renews its app store with better highlights, optimizes navigation through the different sections thanks to the on-screen menu and improves access to the ratings on the product sheets.

Huawei is in the process of enhancing all its software services for thus attract new users, also for improve every customer’s experience with a Huawei device. For example, the company recently introduced the points in its support app, it has also been improving its alternatives to Google, such as Petal Search or Petal maps. And now it revamps the look of the AppGallery to help discover new applications.

The new AppGallery is already showing for some users

The changes proposed by Huawei do not represent a break with respect to the AppGallery interface since, from the outset, a too drastic evolution is not appreciated. It does look more organized since the number of accesses in the menu is reduced and the entire catalog is distributed under the type of application: or apps or games.

The AppGallery increases minimalism and cleanliness with the idea that you do not have to look for the applications to download since the store itself will be in charge of recommending them. In fact, the Huawei AppGallery gives greater presence to the ‘Featured’ section, a section where apps and games handpicked by Huawei editors will appear.

The bottom menu remove categories by dividing the software into apps and games; while passing the admin options to the personal shortcut labeled ‘I’. From there it is possible to update the installed applications, see the accumulated gifts, the prizes, all the coupons obtained and you can also access the comments that were published in the AppGallery.

In addition to reorganizing sections and enhancing software discovery Huawei has also renewed the product sheets. Inspired by the Google Play Store, the ratings are now at the top of the store: clicking on the stars gives direct access to the comments. The ‘Install’ button remains at the bottom, always present. As well sample graphic content is given greater presence, both to captures and videos.

The new AppGallery is now available on Spanish Huawei devices, also on the rest of mobiles or tablets that have manually installed the app store. In addition, this new design reaches Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Ukraine, Lithuania, Hungary, Liechtenstein, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland, Turkey, Romania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.