Huawei Watch 3 with Harmony OS dates its presentation for next week

Huawei has been trying to sell the idea of Harmony OS as the only operating system to rule all your smart devices, starting with a first presence in televisions, and the expected future arrival of laptops and smartphones. However, the next devices to incorporate this operating system will be wearables, starting with the new smartwatch Huawei Watch 3.

And it is that what began as an event scheduled for the official presentation of this operating system on June 2, seems to have become a multiple announcement, with what seems to be the presentation of some of the new devices to incorporate it. As we can see in the last image advanced by Huawei on Weibo, this will also be the launch date of the Huawei Watch 3.

Not much is known about the Huawei Watch 3 yet, given that few expected it to arrive so soon. Based on Huawei’s teaser, it will have a crown button quite similar to the Apple Watch. Although this would be the only resemblance to the Apple Watch, since the first Harmony OS leaks point to a circular screen design, with an interface similar to Samsung’s Tizen.

Hongmeng os UI design becomes more suitable for a round dial.# HUAWEIWatch3Series https://t.co/v7WZVssQQY pic.twitter.com/TpLL9qLJQi – Teme (特米) 😷 (@ RODENT950) April 5, 2021

Although in terms of its specifications, as we said, there is no confirmation or advance at the moment. Still, one would obviously expect the Huawei Watch 3 to offer some improvements over its predecessor, with the use of a larger and higher resolution AMOLED screen.

On the other hand, although it has already been leaked that the smartwatch has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, therefore including this connectivity, there are still other rumors about the possibility of including support for eSIM, thus enabling mobile data on the wearable without the need for a smartphone or connection point.

However, it is worth mentioning that this would put great pressure on the battery, although if the company managed to stay in a range of at least a full day, it would undoubtedly be presented as a tremendous revolution.