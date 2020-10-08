AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTech NewsMobile

Huawei Watch Fit: 1.6 ″ elongated screen, GPS and 10 days of autonomy

By Abraham
0
18
3.jpg
3.jpg

Must Read

Huawei

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Abraham - 0
Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The...
Read more
Android

These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

Abraham - 0
Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused...
Read more
Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Ryzen 5000: Zen 3 architecture seeks to conquer the most gamers in the new AMD processors

Brian Adam - 0
The Ryzen 5000 are now official. After introducing the Ryzen Mobile 4000 earlier this year and launching the Ryzen 4000 for desktops (OEMs only),...
Read more
Abraham

Huawei today presented the Huawei Watch Fit internationally, a hybrid between an activity bracelet and a smart watch that was already announced in Arabia a few weeks ago. The Huawei Watch Fit is a very light watch weighing only 34 grams, practically the same as the activity wristbands. It has a 1.64 ″ square-aspect screen with a high use of the front of 70%. It offers a high pixel density of 326 dpi and a display with 16.7 million colors. On its screen we can see 12 exercises with animations that allow us to comfortably follow the movements of the exercises, without the need for an Internet connection or subscriptions. Among these exercises, we find some to take a break while we work and others to burn calories.

As expected, the Huawei Watch Fit records a large amount of data on our physical activity and also has a heart rate monitor and SpO2 detection. If you want to customize its look, you’ll be happy to know that it offers 200 spheres, some pre-installed and some for download, as well as customizable widgets. Finally, the watch has integrated GPS and offers a range of 10 days. The Huawei Watch Fit will be launched in Europe this September with a price of 129 euros.  Don’t miss out on all the products that Huawei has announced today:

  • Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Cubic Design, Dynamic Noise Cancellation, and More
  • Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Titanium body, 14-day battery and wireless charging
  • Huawei MateBook 14: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 10-hour battery life and more
  • Huawei MateBook X: 3K display, 10th Gen Intel chip, new touchpad and more

Related Articles

Huawei

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Abraham - 0
Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The...
Read more
Android

These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

Abraham - 0
Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused...
Read more
Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©