Huawei today presented the Huawei Watch Fit internationally, a hybrid between an activity bracelet and a smart watch that was already announced in Arabia a few weeks ago. The Huawei Watch Fit is a very light watch weighing only 34 grams, practically the same as the activity wristbands. It has a 1.64 ″ square-aspect screen with a high use of the front of 70%. It offers a high pixel density of 326 dpi and a display with 16.7 million colors. On its screen we can see 12 exercises with animations that allow us to comfortably follow the movements of the exercises, without the need for an Internet connection or subscriptions. Among these exercises, we find some to take a break while we work and others to burn calories.

As expected, the Huawei Watch Fit records a large amount of data on our physical activity and also has a heart rate monitor and SpO2 detection. If you want to customize its look, you’ll be happy to know that it offers 200 spheres, some pre-installed and some for download, as well as customizable widgets. Finally, the watch has integrated GPS and offers a range of 10 days. The Huawei Watch Fit will be launched in Europe this September with a price of 129 euros. Don’t miss out on all the products that Huawei has announced today: