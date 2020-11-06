Huawei Watch Fit Review: the meeting point between smartwatch and smartband

Better a smartwatch or a smartband? In reality, a single answer to this question cannot be given, it all depends on your needs. In the case of Huawei Watch Fit however, it is difficult to clearly define where one begins and where the other ends, because Huawei’s new wearable is exactly in the middle, thanks to its small size, which makes it suitable for both male and female audiences. Huawei has been good at creating a hybrid that can suit a wide range of potential customers, all without raising the price too much, of 129 euros.

A design halfway between two worlds

Huawei Watch Fit is a very special smartwatch, which makes small size a strong point. The packaging is rather sparse, in fact we only find the charging cable, which connects to the smartwatch via two magnetic pins. The smartwatch is made partly of metal, used for the case, and partly of glass, to protect the display. There is also plastic in the sensor area, in contact with the skin, while the strap is made of rubber. On the right side there is a button to control the smartwatch, which paired with the touch screen does not make you regret more advanced systems.

What is striking are the small size, at least if you consider it a smartwatch, but above all the weight, of only 21 grams. Once worn it is like not having it, comfort is one of the elements that convinces most of this product, a particular not just, given that it is worn for many hours a day. Even at night it doesn’t bother the wrist, Huawei has done a great job from this point of view.

With our test sample we did everything from use in the gym to running, passing through the bike, and it was never uncomfortable. Unfortunately, after about two weeks of use, a few lines appeared on the metal body, probably due to some bump, but it is better to pay more attention to avoid similar situations.

Technical specifications

Despite its small size, Huawei Watch Fit is equipped with everything you need for sports use, starting from the display, a 1.64 inch AMOLED with a resolution of 456×280 pixels, definition of 326 PPI and a surface occupied on the front of 70%, even if the edges are clearly visible. Huawei certifies the device for a resistance of up to 5 ATM and has integrated all the sensors and technologies you could want. In addition to the detection of the heartbeat we find a sensor for SpO2, which measures the level of oxygen in the blood, GPS, for tracking while running for example, and the barometer, but there is also no lack of sleep monitoring.

The software manages 96 different sports, from swimming to running, cycling and weightlifting. We had no problems installing it on the Note 20 Ultra we used during the test, thanks to theHuawei Healt application. Absent instead the NFC, no payments with the smartwatch therefore, but also microphone and speaker, calls cannot be managed. Note the presence of Bluetooth, the standard chosen for connection to the phone, but not Wi-Fi.

A concrete smartwatch with LiteOS

One of the most important elements in a smartwatch is the display, which must guarantee perfect viewing even outdoors in direct sunlight. Huawei Watch Fit does well in this task, thanks to five levels of brightness and the ability to activate automatic brightness. The always on display can be activated from the menus, consumes more battery but is still present, while the overall dimensions of the panel have proved to be optimal for this type of product.

As we will see, since there is no advanced notification management, no more was needed, from this screen you can perfectly do all the tasks that the Watch Fit was designed to complete. In all, six dials are available (plus others downloadable from the smartwatch), which can be customized in terms of information, and the same number can be set for the always on display.

The size of the screen does not limit usability, thanks to a simple interface and with a relatively small number of options, similar to what we have seen in Huawei’s smartwatches, after all the operating system is the usual LiteOS. The good news is that the DK3.5 + ST processor offers better smoothness than the more advanced products we’ve tested with this OS, such as Honor’s Watch GS Pro, although the fluidity could be even better.

About LiteOS we find the pros, and cons, seen with other models, but in this case there is some more limit given by the absence of microphone and speaker. In fact, the customization of this operating system is reduced to a minimum, all the various functions of the smartwatch can be activated, from workouts to heart rate detection, but a management of notifications only basic.

The smartwatch shows text messages but cannot be answered, calls are displayed but even in this case you have to switch to the phone to be able to talk. The flexibility offered by products like the Apple Watch is lacking, but to make up for it with LiteOS has a very high autonomy, which can easily reach ten days if the workouts are not used often. Another point in favor is the charging speed, in about an hour the smartwatch reaches 100%, a very positive result, especially for those used to the times of Apple Watch.

Lite OS also gives access to other functions, from sleep monitoring to stress levels, for an operating system that is certainly not very versatile but calibrated to perfection for the characteristics of the Watch Fit and for use in conjunction with the Huawei Healt application from the smartphone .

This incorporates the features also seen on the smartwatch, from monitoring training up to heart rate and SpO2 information, but displayed in greater detail and in a more usable way than the smartwatch display. Returning for a moment to the smartwatch, the possibility of activating guided workouts is interesting, complete with animations to explain the exercises, unsuitable for professionals but excellent for approaching the world of fitness.