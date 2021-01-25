Huawei Watch Fit under test! We analyze the training courses with a professional and these are the results

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

He Huawei Watch Fit is characterized by its virtual trainer and a considerable list of training courses, which already we have checked its main characteristics. Now, we have put the smartwatch to the test with a professional trainer to know how good the routines are and within how long we would have results.

The guest in question is Luis Miranda, coach of Fit Temple. Luis evaluated six exercises of the Huawei Watch Fit: Energy recharge, Rapid fat burning, Advanced exercises for chest, Intensive abs, Leg exercises and Core exercises.

The training courses of the Huawei Watch Fit They consist of 12 exercise routines, divided into levels of difficulty. Before getting into one without knowing if you can finish it, you can click on the information button so that you have a clear idea of ​​the exercises in each routine. So you can know, for example, the time of the routine, the difficulty (with a maximum of five stars) and the movements. The latter are accompanied by an animation so you know what they are about.

Huawei Watch Fit | Data sheet

Display: 1.64 inches AMOLED (456 x 280 pixels), 70% from the front.

Storage: 4 GB.

Monitoring: physical activity, sleep, stress level, menstrual cycle and 96 sports.

Extras: smartphone notifications, music control and mobile camera.

Resistance: 5 ATM or 50 meters (valid for swimming).

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS.

Sensors: 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2.

Battery: maximum of 10 days, with contact charge.

Compatibility: Android 5, iOS 9 or higher.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.