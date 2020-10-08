Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Titanium body, 14-day battery and wireless charging

Huawei today unveiled its most premium smartwatch to date: Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is built in very sophisticated materials: sapphire glass to protect the surface, ceramic back and very light titanium body. It is available in two finishes: Sport and Classic. While the Sport model arrives with an elastomer strap, the Classic model arrives with a leather strap and also an elastomer strap. Although the watch is waterproof, obviously the leather strap is not. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro allows you to track physical activity and can monitor more than 100 training modes. Among the novelties, we find a golf mode that records the speed and tempo of the swing, and a ski mode that offers a multitude of metrics and voice reminders. One of the novelties of the watch is the ability to guide you back to the origin by the same route that you have gone, without requiring connectivity with the smartphone or GPS connection. This is useful if you go for a walk, run, or bike and want your watch to take you back.



Another interesting novelty are the aids when you are outdoors. The watch informs you of the time of sunrise / sunset, the time of the tides, the moon phase or bad weather alerts. For the latter, it does not need an Internet connection but uses the built-in barometer to detect sudden pressure changes. Huawei has improved the TruSeen 4.0+ 24/7 heart rate sensor with better light transmission, higher efficiency, and smarter algorithms. It also has a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor. A strong point of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is the battery life, which reaches 14 days with normal use, 30 hours with active GPS or 24 hours of uninterrupted music playback. The watch supports wireless charging, either on a conventional charging base or on the back of a reverse-charged smartphone. With just 5 minutes of charging, you can get 10 hours of use. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will be available for 329 euros in its Sport edition and 349 euros in the Classic edition, and will be available in September.

