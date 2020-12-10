Huawei Watch GT2e offers all this data when you go cycling

The Huawei Watch GT2e has several options for those who exercise. After going for a run with the gadget, the video for today will be dedicated to the “Riding a bike” function. Let’s see if all the statistics convince you about its performance.

Let’s start with the menu of training related to cycling of the Huawei Watch GT2e. You can find “Riding a bike”, just like that, “Fixed bike” for those who have these machines at home – or at least until the gyms open – and Triathlon for the most demanding. This video will focus on “Riding a bike”.

We enter the settings and notice that we can configure the objective of our training, which can be a certain distance or a period that you think is convenient. You can also go for a specific amount of calories or just go easy on yourself.

The reminders are the reminders that the Huawei Watch GT2e according to your progress. You can have the gadget notify you by intervals of distance or time, or when you reach a certain heart rate. And now yes, let’s go outside.

I’m back after almost an hour on my bike with him Huawei Watch GT2e. As you can see in the images, the system calculated the heart rate, speed, distance and time of the session. When we go down we have some more information, such as the average speed and the total calories. We keep going down and run into elevation measurements and training effects.

A detail at the end of each training session is the medal offered Huawei for your performance, as well as a general summary of physical activity with some more data, especially more detailed graphs, the scope of the session and the recovery time. You can also share this data on your social networks through the Huawei Health app.

These data can be consulted again in the “Training records” function, where you can archive all your physical activity and track your progress.