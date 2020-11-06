Huawei will re-integrate Google services if things change but will not abandon its

Huawei today held a meeting with journalists in which the company shared its store strategy in Spain, which includes the opening of new stores in Barcelona, ​​Bilbao and A Coruña. These new centers join the initial 5 distributed between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which were already available at the beginning of the year. During the session, one of the recurring questions from journalists has been about Google services. Pablo Wang, Huawei’s CEO in Spain, has been cautious when speculating about the consequences of Biden’s possible arrival at the White House and has not wanted to make predictions. Many think Trump’s departure could bring a lifting of the restriction that prevents Google from doing business with the Chinese company. However, the presidential candidate not only has not spoken out on this issue but is known for not being a big fan of China.

Huawei has explained that its commitment to its own HMS ecosystem is firm. Although the veto to work with Google was a jug of cold water at the time, the company has started a path that it will not abandon even if the situation with Google changes. Now, the company wants to be able to “offer choice to users,” which is interpreted as the company could offer Google services on its phones, in addition to its own, if that possibility is allowed. Another interesting point is that Huawei is interested in opening its ecosystem to any other manufacturer, which in the future could lead users to wonder if this or that phone has Huawei services or not, instead of, as it happens now , that they wonder if it carries Google services