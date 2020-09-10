MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Huawei will unveil the mystery of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 in a few days

By Brian Adam
Huawei will unveil the mystery of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11 in a few daysWe had announced it: September 2020 will be a “hot” month for the tech sector. It will start tomorrow, the first day of the month, with presentations on the first smartphone with camera under the display, NVIDIA Ampere and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, but there will be interesting events throughout the month.

Among these, according to what is reported by Gizchina and ITHome, there will also be the2020 edition of the Huawei Developer Conference, which will take place from 10 September to 12 September 2020 in Songshan Lake (Dongguan, China). For the uninitiated, this is the event where the proprietary HarmonyOS operating system was announced last year.

During the Developer Conference 2020 we will know more about the OS, since Huawei has already announced that it will take the opportunity to “share the latest updates regarding HMS Core 5.0 e unravel the mystery of HarmonyOS and EMUI 11“In short, it seems that the Chinese company is preparing to make announcements regarding its proprietary operating system and its software customization.

In the meantime, Huawei has updated the official website of the Developer Conference 2020. The latter further confirms that during the event there will also be updates related to HarmonyOS. In short, we just have to wait a few days to find out more.

