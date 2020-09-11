Huawei working on a new smartphone very similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, the first shown at many tech events with a “surround screen” and that the company no longer wants to produce? Well, according to patents published online in these hours Huawei may have a smartphone very similar to the Mi Mix Alpha in the pipeline.

The Dutch website disseminated the official documents delivered by Huawei Technologies to the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), as often happens in the patents field. LetsGoDigital: published today 11 September 2020, the files show a smartphone similar to both the foldable Huawei Mate X, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha: from display surrounding the entire device, second LetsGoDigital it would simply be a product similar to the Mi Mix Alpha, while other sources like GizChina speak of a foldable, even if unlikely due to the design.

Going into detail, this smartphone has a thick edge left with three cameras, two LED flashes and, alongside, the buttons to manage the volume and turn the device on and off. Obviously these patents filed with the CNIPA in reality may never become reality, but it remains without any doubt an interesting project although very similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha.

Meanwhile, Huawei has announced that the HarmonyOS (or HongmengOS) beta will be accessible on many devices of the Shenzhen giant, including smartphones, by December 2020.