Huawei’s next chip could be the Kirin 9010 made in 3 nm

It’s been a few months since Huawei announced the Kirin 9000 processor. The chipset comes in two variants – the Kirin 9000 and the Kirin 9000E – and is only found in the Mate 40 series. Now, a leaker has revealed details about the upcoming processor. Kirin flagship that will supposedly be called the Kirin 9010. According to a tweet posted today, the next-gen Kirin processor should arrive as the Kirin 9010 and will be a 3nm chipset. The Kirin 9000 was released as the first 5nm processor for Android devices and after its announcement came the Samsung Exynos 1080 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Although most people expected Huawei to stick with the 5nm process for at least two Years ago, this leak reveals that the Chinese manufacturer will make the jump to 3nm for its next mobile chipset. If all goes well, it should launch this year and appear in the Mate 50 series. Expect other chipmakers like Qualcomm to follow suit and switch to a 3nm process for their next-gen chipset. Although Qualcomm is expected to announce a Snapdragon 888 Plus chip later this year, it should be a 5nm processor with a higher clock speed. Samsung, on the other hand, will also jump to 3nm, and the same will happen with Apple, although they are not expected to arrive until 2022. Before the launch of the Kirin 5nm chipset, there were reports that the Mate 40 could be the last flagship. Huawei with a Kirin chipset processor, but it seems that it will not be.