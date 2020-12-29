“Hug with love”: Carmen Salinas dedicated a song to Armando Manzanero

- Advertisement -

The Mexican composer Armando Manzanero died early Monday morning at 85 years old, victim of cardiac arrest, after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Artists and members of Mexican music mourned his death and sent their condolences through social networks. One of them was Carmen Salinas, who shared the video of a song that was produced by his son ..

“I dedicate this beautiful song to you that I included in an album that my unforgettable son Pedrito produced for me in 1988 singing with my voice. Miss you, dedicated to Master Armando Manzanero QPD I hug his family with love. Carmen Salinas “, wrote the actress in her account Twitter

The song is named after Miss you and it was shared by a video where you can see photographs of the actress and the composer to the rhythm of the music; is available in the account of Youtube scored by Carmen Salinas.

“I miss you when I walk, when I cry, when I laugh, when the sun shines, when it is very cold. I miss you in every step that I feel lonely, every moment that I am living daily, I am suffering because I miss you ”, says part of the song.

The issue of COVID-19 is especially sensitive for Salinas, as the Mexican actress lost her brother, Mr. Jorge Salinas Davila last November due to the virus, after being hospitalized for a few days in Torreón, Coahuila.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that this morning, November 12, my beloved brother Jorge Salinas Dávila passed away at the Social Security Clinic in Torreón, Coahuila,” wrote the first Mexican actress at the bottom of a photograph.

“Also a victim of Covid and his beloved wife is very delicate, an exemplary marriage of 68 years of marriage. I ask all of you a prayer for the eternal rest of your soul “added the also imitation comedian and theater producer.

Regarding the death of Manzanero, the news was released on the morning of this Monday, December 28, as the singer-songwriter died at dawn.

Manzanero fell ill after opening his museum in Merida Yucatan, and his health deteriorated in a matter of days; He was always considered a risk patient due to his age and the diabetes he suffered for several years.

According to the protocol, the singer-songwriter took shelter in his home where he had all the necessary care, such as his own oxygen concentrator. The rest of his relatives are not infected so far.

The singer-songwriter was hospitalized on December 15 due to the strong symptoms he presented of COVID-19, as reported by the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM)

For this reason, he was subsequently intubated after having suffered physical exhaustion, the same composer agreed to have this procedure performed, after the doctors explained his state of health.

Still in confinement for Covid-19 remained active, whether in the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) or composing. “Every time I get better songs despite my age”, he declared a few months ago to the EFE news agency.

