Entertainment

“Hug with love”: Carmen Salinas dedicated a song to Armando Manzanero

By Brian Adam
0
0
Q4x2tquzinfbfg3ojhumfagwi4.jpg
Q4x2tquzinfbfg3ojhumfagwi4.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Mexican composer Armando Manzanero died early Monday morning at 85 years old, victim of cardiac arrest, after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Artists and members of Mexican music mourned his death and sent their condolences through social networks. One of them was Carmen Salinas, who shared the video of a song that was produced by his son ..

“I dedicate this beautiful song to you that I included in an album that my unforgettable son Pedrito produced for me in 1988 singing with my voice. Miss you, dedicated to Master Armando Manzanero QPD I hug his family with love. Carmen Salinas “, wrote the actress in her account Twitter

The song is named after Miss you and it was shared by a video where you can see photographs of the actress and the composer to the rhythm of the music; is available in the account of Youtube scored by Carmen Salinas.

Carmen Salinas shared her condolences on social networks (Photo: Twitter @ CarmenSalinasLo)

“I miss you when I walk, when I cry, when I laugh, when the sun shines, when it is very cold. I miss you in every step that I feel lonely, every moment that I am living daily, I am suffering because I miss you ”, says part of the song.

The issue of COVID-19 is especially sensitive for Salinas, as the Mexican actress lost her brother, Mr. Jorge Salinas Davila last November due to the virus, after being hospitalized for a few days in Torreón, Coahuila.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that this morning, November 12, my beloved brother Jorge Salinas Dávila passed away at the Social Security Clinic in Torreón, Coahuila,” wrote the first Mexican actress at the bottom of a photograph.

“Also a victim of Covid and his beloved wife is very delicate, an exemplary marriage of 68 years of marriage. I ask all of you a prayer for the eternal rest of your soul “added the also imitation comedian and theater producer.

Carmen Salinas shared her offering of the Day of the Dead after losing her brother (Photo: Twitter Carmen Salinas)

Regarding the death of Manzanero, the news was released on the morning of this Monday, December 28, as the singer-songwriter died at dawn.

Manzanero fell ill after opening his museum in Merida Yucatan, and his health deteriorated in a matter of days; He was always considered a risk patient due to his age and the diabetes he suffered for several years.

According to the protocol, the singer-songwriter took shelter in his home where he had all the necessary care, such as his own oxygen concentrator. The rest of his relatives are not infected so far.

In the image, the Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero. (Photo: Sáshenka Gutiérrez / EFE)

The singer-songwriter was hospitalized on December 15 due to the strong symptoms he presented of COVID-19, as reported by the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM)

For this reason, he was subsequently intubated after having suffered physical exhaustion, the same composer agreed to have this procedure performed, after the doctors explained his state of health.

Still in confinement for Covid-19 remained active, whether in the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM) or composing. “Every time I get better songs despite my age”, he declared a few months ago to the EFE news agency.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

“They edit how they want”: Camila Sodi raised her voice after altercation with a journalist at the airport

Brian Adam - 0
After last December 16 Camila Sodi starred in an altercation at the International Airport of Mexico City where she was intercepted by a reporter...
Read more
Entertainment

Mainca, Armando Manzanero’s youngest daughter, tested positive for COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
After the unfortunate news of the death of Armando Manzanero that shocked the public from the early hours of this Monday, December 28...
Read more
Entertainment

The love story of Armando Manzanero and Japan: how he achieved fame in that country thanks to “Adoro”

Brian Adam - 0
Armando Manzanero He was not only a figure of music throughout Latin America. The romanticism and talent of the Mexican composer were also...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©