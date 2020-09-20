MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsTech GiantsSamsung

Huge leak on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: price, images and data sheet

By Brian Adam
Huge leak on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: price, images and data sheetThere are only a few days left to the expected Unpacked event of 5 August 2020 and clearly the leaks are becoming more and more insistent. This time, very interesting information emerged about the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In particular, according to what reported by Wccftech and MySmartPrice, in the last hours some alleged official renderings related to the folding smartphone have been leaked online. More precisely, they emerged two colors, as you can see in the images accompanying the news. However, it doesn’t end there.

In fact, today’s leak has not only revealed the design, but the alleged one has also been revealed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 data sheet. The latter should include a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED front display, a 7.7-inch internal folding screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (or 865 Plus) processor, a triple 64MP + rear camera 12MP + 12MP, a 10MP front camera and a 4356 mAh battery with support for 15W wireless charging (including reverse charging).

