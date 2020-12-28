Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee’s vacation in the Hamptons, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s walk in Malibu: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
Vacation on the beach. Charlotte McKinney and her boyfriend, Nathan Kostechko, traveled to Miami to enjoy the high temperatures, even though it is winter. There they rested, celebrated Christmas and refreshed themselves in the sea of ​​Miami Beach
Leonardo DiCaprio and his Argentinian girlfriend, Camila Morrone, decided to take their pet for a walk to a Malibu dog park in Los Angeles, California. The couple arrived aboard their truck and were seen unloading their dog from the trunk to enjoy an entertaining afternoon outdoors
Family outing. Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Muniz, walked the streets of Miami. First they bought pasta in an Italian restaurant and then they entered the stores of Gucci, Valentino and Lulu Laboratorium. There, they had to stand in line, following the COVID-19 protocols until the security of the stores recognized the actress and they were allowed to pass without having to wait. It did not go unnoticed. Hugh Grant went out to do sports on the streets of London, in England, and the particular look he chose for his training drew attention. The successful actor wore sportswear but surprised with a pair of red socks up to his knees Always in fashion. Irina Shayk walked with her daughter through the streets of New York. The Russian model and Lea de Seine - the fruit of her relationship with Bradley Cooper - walked through the West Village area and set trends with their respective looks Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, took a romantic walk through central London. They were seen enjoying the walk and despite the fact that the actor tried to go unnoticed -with a hat, hood, sunglasses and mask, he was recognized by his partner, who could not help but laugh at a comment from his boyfriend Naomi Watts and her ex-husband, Liev Schreiber, shared a good time with their daughters, Kai and Sasha, in Venice, Italy. Despite their separation in 2016, the former couple maintains an excellent relationship. They walked around the Italian city and enjoyed a pizza Jessica Alba was seen leaving Bristol Farms dragging a shopping cart that featured two huge bouquets of flowers and cooking turkeys. The actress and founder of Honest Company wore a jean, sneakers that she combined with her mask -both with an animal print- and a brown coat. Romantic walk. Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., walked through the streets of Soho in New York. The actress walked arm in arm with her partner and carried a bag. They both wore their masks (Photo: The Grosby Group)

