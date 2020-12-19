Humberto Zurita and Patricia Reyes Spíndola revealed that they were infected with COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The actress Patricia Reyes Spíndola and the actor Humberto Zurita revealed that they had infected with COVID-19 during some recordings they did for a Disney series. Fortunately, they were not seriously affected by the disease.

Patricia Reyes Spíndola affirmed that a large part of the Disney team was infected with COVID, so they had to quarantine for fifteen days as dictated by the instructions of the health authorities and that all members of the team returned without major problem to the recordings.

After testing positive and resting for the required days, the actress said that the study carried out a test again where they all came out negative and were able to focus on the project again. Reyes Spíndola affirms that now he does not have confidence in any type of work since it has become a high-risk sport and that everyone is exposed to the disease:

I already had Covid, we had many (from the cast and crew), as in all productions, and we are back to work. Luckily no one here gave us strong, moors like other productions, 14 days, we were tested again and since we were negative, we returned. Right now working has become a risky sport and those of us who take the risk of working are exposed to

In the case of Emiliano Zurita, Patricia Reyes Spíndola revealed that she had already had to endure the disease twice, which caused her to worry greatly because both are part of the risk group due to their age since they are found over 66 years of age and that they could put their lives at risk through projects such as recordings, which take place in closed spaces:

He tested positive 2 times, but not because he tested again; In the first test, he came out positive 2 days after us and when they tested all of us again at 14 days, he came back positive, but due to that situation and had to stay two more days at home

Patricia Reyes Spíndola and Emiliano Zurita join the long list that has suffered from the terrible disease, which has cost almost 118 thousand people, in addition to a very high increase in positive cases, which has forced various entities return to an almost total confinement as is the case of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, which have been forced to change from orange to red.

But despite the fact that there is a strong increase in infections, there are still groups of people who decide to meet without respecting sanitary measures, even some belonging to the media decided to organize end-of-year parties.

As was the party held by the hosts of Televisión Azteca, who were a trend on social networks by meeting without a healthy distance and without a mask during their Christmas dinner. This caused several users to criticize the television station and its owner, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who defended his position stating that they all decided to attend.

Throughout the footage shared by Salinas Pliego, numerous drivers could be seen as Pati chapoy, Javier Alatorre, Jorge Zarza, Mónica Garza, Ana María Lomelí, Horacio Villalobos, Carmen Muñoz, Cinthya Rodríguez, Brandon Peniche, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, among others.