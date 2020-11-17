Tech News

Humit, a social network aimed at sharing and discovering music

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In the world of social networks, each one is oriented to a specific use and user, although in general we use them all. In that sense, we have Instagram in the graphic field where we can post videos and photographs. For its part, Twitter content is completely focused on text and this allows it to be an excellent tool to obtain and send news of any kind in real time. But today, we will introduce you to a social network that will be perfect for music lovers.

This is Humit, a platform whose concept is to share fragments of songs and interact with others from it.

The music social network

Humit screenshots

Humit screenshots

Music is an element present in all the social networks that we handle today and it is not very difficult to demonstrate it. Just take a turn on TikTok or the Stories and Reels of Instagram to realize that music is a fundamental part of the content. This has led many music lovers to visit these contents in order to know what is being listened to and discover new material.

Based on this, Humit appears, as a social network where music is not a complement, but a protagonist.

Its concept is based on the publication of “Hums” or hums, which are nothing more than 30-second fragments of any song. The music comes directly from Spotify, so a fundamental requirement for its use is to have an account on the streaming platform.

Within Humit you can find communities organized according to the musical genre, where you can also discover songs that you did not know. In addition, it has a messaging system that will allow you to react and start conversations with other users.

If you are a music lover and you publish what you listen to or recommend songs in your different accounts, do not hesitate to take a look at this social network specially created for it.

To obtain the, follow this link.

