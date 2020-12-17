Hundreds of racist comments left about a video of an Irish speaker of Nigerian origin

- Advertisement -

‘It’s a testament to the hatred of people like me who speak the language,’ says Ola Majekodunmi

Culture magazine NÓS had to shut down its YouTube video comment system following an “organized racist attack”. The Irish speaker of Nigerian descent, Ola Majekodunmi, was featured in the video published Tuesday.

Shortly after NÓS posted the video on YouTube and other platforms yesterday, it was circulated to “racist groups in Ireland, America, Germany, and England” and left hundreds of abusive comments.

Ola Majekodunmi, a broadcaster and member of the Board of Foras na Gaeilge, told her followers on Twitter that she was not surprised that she was receiving “many racist references” about the video but that it bothers her that “people with Irish” were being left out. as well as English races.

“That is a testament to the hatred that exists for people like me who speak the language. I already know that people are not happy with the work that I am doing and I don’t care, but I want others in the community to see that this hatred exists.

“I find it hard to talk about this hatred because I am part of this community, but I have to tell the truth that there is racism [i saol na Gaeilge] as well. When I was in school, some people didn’t like having someone like me in an Irish – medium school. I know that I look different from most other people in Irish spaces but I have the confidence to continue with my work and to understand that I am allowed to be in that space as well, ”said Ola Majekodunmi on Twitter.

There were over four hundred comments about the video when the comment system was shut down on the YouTube channel last night, many of which were left by accounts registered in England, America and Continental Europe.

The magazine’s editor, Maitiú Ó Coimín, said that it was clear that there was an “organized racist campaign” and that he had to ask the director of NÓS Video, Gráinne Holland, to turn off the comment system about the video.

Ó Coimín said that over a thousand “thumbs down” the video was given in the few hours after it was released and that between 300 and 400 racially abusive comments were left.

NÓS Video Director Gráinne Holland, who made the video with Oil in Dublin city last month, said it never occurred to her that “people would be ready to attack” Ola and the message. which she was broadcasting in the video.

“NÓS wanted to make a video in the context of Black Lives Matter and the horrific events that took place in the United States earlier this year. We were aware of the amazing work that Ola does and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to show her a video, based on her writing about black women ‘s hair.

“It never occurred to me that people out there would be ready to attack her brave message at all that she stands for.

“I knew, of course, that racism existed but it surprised, saddened and angered me to read some of the comments left on the video. I can only imagine what it would be like to put up with that level of racism on a day to day basis and I and everyone else in a large NÓS family stand firmly with Oil. She has all our support, ”Holland told Tuairisc.ie.

Holland said that “everyone outside and inside the Irish language community” must strongly oppose racism and “welcome everyone to take an active part in this society”.

“We need to make sure the day is full of welcome, openness and love,” she said.