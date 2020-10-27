Tech NewsApps

‘Hyperball Legends’: a free alternative to ‘Rocket League’ for Android

By Brian Adam
0
15
'Hyperball Legends': a free alternative to 'Rocket League' for Android
'hyperball Legends': A Free Alternative To 'rocket League' For Android

Must Read

Apps

This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

Brian Adam - 0
With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid...
Read more
Game Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

Brian Adam - 0
4K video games with a good frame-per-second rate at a reasonable price ...
Read more
Apps

‘Hyperball Legends’: a free alternative to ‘Rocket League’ for Android

Brian Adam - 0
'Rocket League' has been reaping successes since 2015. The combination of cars and football works, even more so if it is combined...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founders Edition Review: Ampere still convinces

Brian Adam - 0
The new RTX 3070 delivers superior performance to the RTX 2080 Ti at a third of the price, for a GPU that convinces on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

'Hyperball Legends': a free alternative to 'Rocket League' for Android

‘Rocket League’ has been reaping successes since 2015. The combination of cars and football works, even more so if it is combined with the format free to play. This is a delivery not available for Android, but there is a pretty good, fun alternative that practically any mobile can run.

It’s called ‘Hyperball Legends’, weighs only 38 megabytes and accumulates more than 100,000 downloads in the Google Play Store. We are going to tell you how this works alternative to Rocket League for Android, since it comes in quite handy for free time.

The ‘Rocket League’ for Android is called ‘Hyperball Legends’

Image 2020 10 27 12 04 31

‘Hyperball Legends’ is a fun 3vs3 game that is quite inspired by ‘Rocket League’. Its minimum requirements and graphics are very undemanding, so practically any phone can run it. The mechanics are quite simple: matches of two minutes, three against three and try to score as many goals as possible.

Image 2020 10 27 12 05 19

We have controls to move, accelerate and to shoot at the door. It is quite easy to get around the field, as the controls are precise. We play against bots, and the more games we win, the more difficult it will be. In the same way, we can personalize the car with various aesthetic elements.

The game is free, although it has purchases within the app to unlock some improvements. None of these improvements are necessary to win games, just our playing skills.

Hyperball Legends

Hyperball Legends

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: God jobs games
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

Related Articles

Apps

This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

Brian Adam - 0
With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid...
Read more
Game Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

Brian Adam - 0
4K video games with a good frame-per-second rate at a reasonable price ...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founders Edition Review: Ampere still convinces

Brian Adam - 0
The new RTX 3070 delivers superior performance to the RTX 2080 Ti at a third of the price, for a GPU that convinces on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©