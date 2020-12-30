HyperZoom, take a series of photos and generate an animated zoom effect

- Advertisement -

The creation of content has been made available to everyone through smartphones and computers, with highly accessible applications. It is enough to go to social networks like Instagram or TikTok to find a lot of quality material. Perhaps you have seen those videos with an effect where the camera is gradually getting closer to an object. Although it is something that we can obtain with a little technique in the handling of the camera, we will present a friendlier option.

This is HyperZoom, an application for Android with the ability to take a series of photos and generate a video with an animated zoom effect.

Create an animated zoom effect from a series of photos

Sometimes we want to achieve effects that seem out of reach because we do not have much knowledge in the area. However, technology has been responsible for facilitating many processes and those referring to multimedia content have benefited greatly from this. In that sense, HyperZoom represents a great alternative, since it allows us to generate an animated zoom effect without even recording a video.

To achieve this, the application first goes through a burst photo capture process and from these elements, it is capable of generating the effect in a video.

In this way, the use of HyperZoom is divided into 2 steps where the first is to start capturing the images. For everything to go well, it must be done on immobile elements, so that, if you want to capture a person, you will have to remain static while you take the photos.

Once the capture is made, the application will do the rest, mixing the images into a video whose main plane will gradually approach the main element. This is a very simple way to achieve an animated zoom effect without having too much knowledge in the audiovisual field. If you want to have some fun creating this effect, don’t hesitate to give HyperZoom a try.

To prove it, follow this link.

