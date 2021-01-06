“Hypocrites”: Rulo attacked Venga La Alegría for not “giving his place” to former producer

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that today there was a party atmosphere in Venga La Alegría, because they recently celebrated their 15 years on the air being one of the most popular programs in the morning and that has managed to remove a large part of the audience from other historical like today”, not everything went as planned, and they never thought that it would be a former member who would throw them strongly against them for not recognizing the work of a producer.

It was precisely Raúl Osorio, better known as Rulo, who reminded them that the program was not inaugurated by the current producer, Dio Lluberes, so he felt that the idea and the respect that Adrián Patiño deserved, who was the creator of the concept of the program and who started with the role of producer at the beginning of the project. However, Rulo himself reminded them based on various posts on Twitter.

So he wrote in a post:

If anyone has to be thanked and congratulated for these XV years of Venga La Alegría, it is the creator even of the name, Adrián Patiño, it is his MASTER work, the one that gave us the first opportunity to MANY, BUT IT SEEMS THAT THEY ARE FORGOTTEN. HONOR TO WHOM HONOR IS DUE

And it is that, although he did not tell them directly, the driver affirmed that he had given them an amnesia related to who was the creator of the concept and without any fear he also made sure to name in the publication to the owner of Televisión Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who curiously is one of the most active in social networks but did not take the task of responding to the comment.

Rulo did not leave things there but even named what was a lack of education since he was always taught to be grateful to those who gave him the opportunity to work and It was when he began to criticize the other members more strongly. So says the post post:

The first thing they taught me at home is THANK YOU AND LOYALTY! Thanks to that, my life is going well. Thank God

At the highest point of criticism, he addressed harsh words to those who had to work under the direction of both Adrián and Dio Lluberes, and Who made sure that the controversy did not stop there was Adrián Patiño himself, who published a message and a strong thanks to Rulo himself:

Thanks my Rulo Osorio, only 13 of the 15 (years of the program he was directing) … nothing more! Hehehe and since I’m in fashion then remember that tomorrow is my birthday hahaha

The same Rulo decided to criticize in a much stronger way his former colleagues and accused that Some of them gave them “Anterograde Amnesia” and assured that it is a normalized disease in “Betrayal and Hypocretion”. This is what the comment looks like:

He gave them “ANTERÓGRADA AMNESIA” (Normal Illness in Betrayal and Hypocrisy) … It only HEALS when one returns with Power TO TIME!

Meanwhile, no actor related to the project decided to respond to Rulo’s comment and everything has remained in an uncomfortable silence on the part of the program’s social networks.

