Hyundai acquires Boston Dynamics for $ 1.1 billion

Hyundai Motor Group has agreed buy Boston Dynamics for 1,100 million dollars. A deal that will allow the automaker to have 80% authority over the robot company.

The deal is expected to close in July next year. After closing, Hyundai would take control of the robotics company, leaving 20% ​​in the hands of SoftBank, the current owner of the company.

Boston Dynamics is a company that has been drawing attention for its amazing robots. In fact, these devices have been used in different areas to lighten people’s work. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic it has served to encourage people to maintain social distancing.

Boston Dynamics robots are intended for industry, which is why they have a fairly high cost. They are even used for more complex purposes, such as exploring the radioactivity in the Chernobyl facilities, where researchers cannot enter, because they put their lives at risk.

Hyundai says Boston Dynamics is a company with a lot of potential

For Hyundai, the acquisition of Boston Dynamics represents a great investment. The company indicates that the robot company has many key technologies that they can implement in the automotive field. Highlights the “perception, navigation and intelligence” that these devices have and that it intends to use in smart cars. Similarly, it has expressed the desire to expand its market by “developing humanoid robots” for hospital services.

On the other hand, Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter commented:

“We and Hyundai share a vision of the transformative power of mobility and we look forward to working together to accelerate our plans to enable the world with cutting-edge automation and continue to solve the world’s toughest robotics challenges for our customers.”

Another factor that influenced Hyundai’s acquisition of Boston Dynamics is that they are based in Boston and Silicon Valley. A fact that makes it easier for the automaker to work with “competent partners” in the area.

