Hyundai and Apple discuss Apple Car production

Hyundai Motor says it has started talks with Apple to work together in the production of Apple Car. The South Korean automaker said that the discussions are in the initial stages and that nothing has been finalized.

He also indicated that the apple company has not only contacted this company, but a “variety of global automakers.”

https://twitter.com/SteveKopack/status/1347351171032354817

In a statement you just got @cherykang of @CNBC, auto giant Hyundai says: “We understand that Apple is in talks with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor. As the discussion is in its initial stage, nothing has been decided, ”the tweet reads.

Indeed, the information provided by Hyundai validates the rumor about Apple and the development of electric cars. It even reinforces the report that indicates that the production of these would be delayed until 2028.

Hyundai Motors shares rose

Following the news, the South Korean manufacturer’s shares rose 19.42%. Likewise, those of Hyundai Wia registered an increase of 21.33%, Hyundai Mobis 18.06%, Hyundai Glovis 0.75%. Similarly, those of Kia Motors, a Hyundai subsidiary, rose 8.41%.

The increase in shares was also influenced by information published in the Korea Economic Daily. He pointed out that Apple is the most interested and that Hyundai Motor would be reviewing the terms of the contract. This includes both the production of electric vehicles and batteries, plus Apple Cars could “potentially launch in 2027.”

Until now, Apple has not offered information about it. Well, as many of us know, the Cupertino company does not tend to give statements about its projects. However, the information provided by Hyundai leaves a pretty clear message: Apple wants to enter the automotive market and produce its own autonomous cars.

