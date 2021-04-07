Hyundai’s car with two-way charging and solar panel roof

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Electric cars can charge our mobile or computer, but it is not advisable to charge much larger things, so camping fans often resort to a dual battery system or heavy generators.

That is what Hyundai wants to change with its new Ioniq 5, an electric car that is presented as the first to offer bidirectional charging.

In the videos posted on YouTube, you can see everything from a treadmill connected to the car battery to refrigerators and stoves, thanks to the fact that it can supply up to 3.6kW of power.

The goal is to attract a younger audience, with new features that appeal to users, and for this they also offer the possibility of installing a solar panel roof that will charge the battery, giving the vehicle an additional driving range of approximately 1,300 kilometers per year.

The Ioniq 5 will go on sale this year, and will use a dedicated platform called the Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP. It has a flattened chassis that allows creating more spacious interiors, being that other attraction for those looking for something different.

Still, demand for the Ioniq 5, which will cost around 55,900 euros in its basic version, is expected to be slow initially. Hyundai received orders for just over 20,000 of the vehicles in South Korea on the day the pre-orders opened. The automaker is aiming to sell 26,500 of the EV model in its local market this year, a fraction of its total sales target of 741,500 vehicles.

Another feature that Hyundai says sets it apart from its rivals is its loading speed. The platform enables electric vehicles to charge up to 80 percent capacity from 10 percent in 18 minutes and add up to 100 kilometers of range in just 5 minutes. They will have a maximum range of 500 kilometers on a single charge. It will also charge at 800 volts and 400 volts, allowing owners to access more charging infrastructure.