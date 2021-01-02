“I am a white-collar Zapata”: Alfredo Adame prepares for politics after recovering from COVID-19

- Advertisement -

If there is a figure who has stood out for being one of the most controversial during his career, it is Alfredo Adame. The former host and actor of Televisa what has been one of the most criticized in recent years due to his constant conflicts with other artists such as Laura Zapata or with his arch enemy Carlos Trejo.

However, he now has political aspirations in mind, wanting to be a deputy for the Tlalpan mayor’s office and supported by the Progressive Social Networks party (RSP), Alfredo Adame is willing to return to a forum that continues to question the effectiveness of former members of the show business in public service, as he revealed to us in this interview for

Adame is renewed, returning from a quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19, after one of his collaborators for his YouTube program confirmed that he was infected. He passed a disease without affections, without symptoms, but this was leading to pneumonia that, fortunately for the actor, did not become older, although he claimed that he had an injury in his respiratory tract and that he is following up with a pulmonologist:

Three members of the team I work with for my YouTube channel tested positive, one even went to the hospital. I found out on Friday and then on Tuesday I go to the hospital to do the test and the doctor said that she was going to start treatment because she had been in contact with infected people. When I got the result, yes, I tested positive

Prepared for his foray into politics, his foray will be with the party linked to Elba Esther Gordillo, Progressive Social Networks. Adame will run for the 14th district at the federal level, from his base of operations in Tlalpan, directs the project that would lead him to be the most important position that the controversial actor can have in his career:

Why do I do it? One because my sentimental, moral, economic, physical life, everything is full. At the end of the day it is true that I am 62 years old but I am still very productive and I have my life resolved. In the end my goal is to give a benefit to the community … there is no economic loot, last time I decided to run as a candidate because all these power mafias that are planted there, steal and do nothing.It is an impressive corruption!

Adame assured that it was the response he received from the population in his past elections that is motivating him to move forward, stating that on that occasion he had great power of convocation, which led to him being called by RSP to be part of his Bell. He assured that he was left with the idea that they told him that he had played a good role and that he does not care that the party is close to Elba Esther because he was also called by other parties:

I am not going to allow a party to enlist me in a game or use me for these political factions. I don’t know who I am close to, this is the room that approaches me, it draws my attention because of the ‘social’ part and because I am a progressive, a very hard-working and very progressive man. I consider myself a universal human being, I am a white-collar Zapata. I am on the side of honesty, non-corruption, facts, not thinking about it but doing it, I am universal, I listen to the ignorant and the very prepared

He also said that he has many idols, despite the fact that he does not profess an ideology and defended the role that other artists have played, specifically Sergio Mayer, the former Garibaldi who is the deputy in charge of the Culture Commission and whom he has seen very active during his period as a politician:

I admire Che Guevara, Emiliano Zapata, I also admire Einstein and Newton. To progressive people, who do things. That is why I believe that the revolution that pacts is betrayed, I have an unshakable loyalty to myself. Who I have seen very well is Sergio Mayer, he has done many things since before his candidacy, very moved in politics. I see him very well and very present with proposals, although he has made some mistakes and we all make them, like the one about the “yellow cow”. But I am nobody to criticize or speak of anyone.

He affirmed that he is not concerned about the process that Carlos Trejo opened against him, in which he accused him of money laundering and criminal association, because he knows that it is “nonsense” that comes from a person who “all his life has hung on him to try to become famous ”and even dedicated a few words to him:

It is silly, he did not proceed … they told him ‘go and put in your complaint for the cul …’ with what evidence? With what financial statements? Why is the Ministry of Finance not after me? (…) Carlos Trejo is an alcoholic, drug addict, mythomaniac (…) He is a poor naco asshole, mythomaniac and murderer (…) I exhibited him for what he is and left him on the floor

He reiterated that his thing is to respect their rules, which he applies very well with his so-called “Adame’s Law” where he says that he returns and sends what he deserves to whoever deserves it. Alfredo defines it with the phrase “You insult me, I insult you; you offend me, I offend you; you disrespect me and I send you to ching … your mother “, which has been his mantra for much of his life.

Now that he is trying to be a politician, he criticized the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assuring that he has agreed to release the corrupt members of the cabinet of former President Enrique Peña Nieto and gave as an example the intention of exempt some businessmen who were guilty of corrupting officials such as Emilio Lozoya with Agronitrogenados:

What they have done I do not like at all, well except that they expose the corrupt, yes, but they do not punish them. In this country, the rich and the powerful have safe conduct, whatever you do. I don’t like this government at all.

|