“I am immune to their disqualifications and insults”: this is how Paty Navidad defended herself after controversial publications about COVID-19

The popular actress, Patricia Navidad, continues to talk about social networks, Well, in recent days a publication that he made about himself and the positions he has taken around current world problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, went viral.

The vision of Paty Navidad has caused a division of opinions and mixed feelings, because while some defend their ideas, others simply attack it. The text that generated controversy was the one he made on December 18.

“There is no difference between tied up and locked up pets, docile in what we ask for them to earn their croquettes, fearful people, obedient to government injustices, like; do not leave their houses, do not visit their families, do not hug, etc. Man-animal and vice versa ”, read the Christmas profile.

However, after the fans went to the jugular, the actress defended herself and further provoked the users.

“I am immune to their disqualifications, insults, defamations, viruses, etc. If they try to shut me up, it is not because I am telling lies, surely something that was said moved them or stuck them. I am not afraid of them, God is with me and strengthens me with faith and love. “Of what abounds in the heart, the mouth speaks,” wrote the singer on her Twitter account.

Subsequently, netizens did not waste a second and went with everything to the actress who participated in the renowned telenovela “La Fea Más Bella”. There were even those who said they were surprised by the origin of the information that Christmas handles.

“If they want to shut you up, it is because you are saying disinformation and generating a mass hysteria which affects everyone in a social way, Since you are a disinformative “public” figure, I am not just saying it, hundreds of thousands of Mexicans and many famous public figures, ”wrote a user in the publication.

Seconds later, users followed the line and made fun of the actress. “You are also immune to intelligence, very good”, “They say that Paty Navidad once accidentally fell into a container of radioactive oils” or “He has more followers since he shares conspiracies. Even Nazis literally follow her “, were some comments that the actress received against her.

In contrast, there were also various Internet users who decided to support her and express their “Courage” to always come out ahead in these situations.

“Patricia, I am and we are with you many, you are not alone Paty, keep that always in mind, almighty God and brothers and sisters in Christ, Bravo Patricia, let’s defend our Faith that the Lord strengthens us ”, reads a thread of your publication,” wrote a user in his defense.

Not everything was bad for Patricia Navidad, as there were those who came to her defense and appreciated the publication of the actress in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Ah, you don’t believe in a virus but you do believe in” God, what an incongruity “, answered a user.

“How difficult it is to be enduring so many comments from people without knowledge on this subject, but there are more of us who understand you, Paty. Courage, everything will come to light soon, “they told the actress on Twitter.

Despite the fact that her fame has been given through controversy, Paty Navidad has had other scenes that are worth remembering.

The actress spoke of nanotechnology, quantum dots and the above luciferacy. Having no scientific sources to back up their comment, netizens took the opportunity to create memes of their beliefs and to spread false information about the vaccine.

“They can connect us to a quantum computer and use us as robots” It was one of the most used ideas for mocking content that Internet users made. Since the idea was similar to science fiction movies like Terminator. He also claimed that Covid-19 vaccines could “Alter people’s DNA.”

He defined that transhumanism consists of the control of people, especially as if humanity became a robot with a “hypervigilance” that would keep everyone dominated and watched.

It has also been criticized for ensuring that the arrival to the moon, the terrorist attack of 9/11 and the coronavirus are the three “great lies” of humanity.

