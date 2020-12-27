“I appear touching myself”: Eugenio Derbez spoke about a video with which they tried to extort money

- Advertisement -

Comedian Eugenio Derbez was the center of controversy after he disclosed that they tried to extort him with a video in which he appeared touching himself, which immediately caused a stir among his followers.

And it is that the comedian affirmed through a publication on his Twitter account that a few days ago they had tried to extort money from him with a video that they had taken from an old computer, for which he had consulted with lawyers to try to handle the situation as well as possible, which is why he concluded to publish the content himself.

This message was shared by other celebrities, such as Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the entertainment journalist, who said that he already had the video but that he preferred to wait for Derbez himself to respond to such a fact.

COMMUNICATION – My position before the video that they hacked me 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5DvUEkq2kg – Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) December 27, 2020

It was then that the comedian published a video where he stated the following:

To all the media and people in general, I want to inform you that a few days ago they tried to extort me with a video that was stolen from my computer several years ago where I appear, according to this, touching myself. This violation of my privacy bothers me a lot and even more so that they try to extort me, for which I have decided to publish this video myself

The actor stated that he had consulted with his lawyers to try to respond in the best possible way and that for that reason he had decided to publish the video himself, a tactic known and used by various victims during these types of cases, but it turns out that not everything was as the public believed.

It turned out that everything was a joke that the comedian had made for his followers, because in that video Derbez himself appears touching himself but the door to his room is closed. Video quickly became a trend on the networks, and They immediately responded in a variety of ways, as for many it was a well-orchestrated joke since the actor’s voice broke when he was speaking in the video.

However, others have taken advantage of the leak of sex videos of women and men that has been normalized in recent dates, especially when they belong to people from the entertainment world. For some users, this means making fun of those who are truly blackmailed so that the content does not come out into the open.

And it is that in recent days there was a close issue that was the case of Gabriel Soto and Damián Zepeda and even himself Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, all of them men who have been affected by leaked videos where he appears naked.

Although Gabriel Soto affirmed that he is seeing the legal issue with his lawyers so that the recently established “Olimpia Law” is forbidden to publish audiovisual content of a person in their privacy without their consent, what is seen as a violation of the privacy of a person and that can end up with a penalty of between 3 and 6 years in prison and from 42 thousand to 84 thousand pesos of fine to whoever is responsible.

