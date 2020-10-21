‘I believe we will succeed’ says Holohan with 1,269 new cases announced

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said today that the country was expected to have fewer than 100 cases a day by the beginning of December when level 5 restrictions are lifted.

The Department of Health has announced 1,269 new cases of the crown virus this afternoon.

Another 13 died from the disease.

There were 221 cases today in Meath, more than in any other county.

There were 116 new cases in Cork and 74 new cases in Galway. There were 28 new cases in Kerry, a further 28 cases in Mayo, 22 cases in Waterford and 21 cases in Donegal.

There were 203 new cases in Dublin.

There are 312 people with Covid-19 in the hospitals and 34 of them in an intensive care unit.

The disease rate in the community is 279.3 per 100,000 people. The rate is now 590.6 in Meath, up 100 from yesterday.

Donegal has 328.5 and Cork 322. 313.9 the rate in Galway and 247.8 the rate per 100,000 people in Kerry. The rate is 183.9 in Mayo and 154.9 in Waterford.

The Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said he expected the new Level 5 restrictions, which will be in place for six weeks, to succeed.

“We believe we can do this… We believe we can bring the disease down to the level it was at when the first outbreak hit the country and then keep it under control.

“Our job at NPHET is to monitor the disease… if we get lost, we need to rethink. But I believe we will succeed, ”says the Dr. Tony Holohan.

He said that “the Government has made some big decisions in recent days” but “it is now up to each of us in the community to do all we can”.

“Our most important message to the whole community, any of you with any signs of Covid-19 – you have to stay away from everyone else, self-isolation,” said Dr Holohan.

He said there were expected to be fewer than 100 cases a day in the country by the beginning of December when level 5 restrictions will be lifted.

Dr Holohan said the restrictions could be lifted if we managed to lower the spread of the disease or the R number by 0.5.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it would be “very challenging” to achieve that rate in six weeks. The Taoiseach said the Government was likely to deal with the Covid-19 for another twelve months.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Taoiseach said that we are likely to move from tough to softer restrictions a few times in the coming months.

He said this country could not completely clear the Covid-19 from the country as the border in the country could not be closed.

The Garda Síochána will be given additional powers to impose a fine on those who organize house parties.

The Government decided today that Gardaí would be allowed to impose a fine on anyone who refuses to end a party in their home but Gardaí have no power to enter that house to stop the party.

New fines are being negotiated for people who refuse to comply with the new travel restrictions that come into effect on Thursday. It is proposed that a fine of € 60 be imposed on a person who exceeds the 5 kilometer travel restrictions.

The final period of severe lock-in allowed people who breached the travel restrictions to be prosecuted and a penalty of 6 months imprisonment or a € 2,500 fine.

Under the new system, it will be a fixed penalty, as in the case of a breach of speed limits, and whoever does not pay the fine would be fined more heavily or brought to court.

Such a fine is being discussed for people who do not wear a face mask in public places, such as shops and the public transport system.

Earlier in the evening, the Northern Department of Health announced that it had confirmed 913 new cases and that three more had died as a result of the Covid-19.

Hospitals north of the border have 286 people with Covid-19 and 29 are in intensive care.

To date, 81,209 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 28,953 cases north of the border and 52,256 cases south of the border.

2,489 people who have contracted the disease have died since the start of the pandemic, 624 people in the north and 1,865 in the south.