“I broke down”: this is how Viola Davis reacted to the death of Chadwick Boseman

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Viola Davis came to appreciate and admire Chadwick Boseman during the recording of the Netflix film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (known as “The Mother of the Blues” in Latin America).

The actress witnessed what would become Boseman’s last film when they filmed in Pittsburgh in the summer of last year. The actor already suffered from a very advanced cancer, which ended up taking his life in August of this year.

Now, the actress remembered the sadness she felt when she heard the news, however she knows that the actor enjoyed every moment, so she does not see her life as a tragedy.

“I broke down when I heard that he passed away. God knows we all would have wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity. But I can’t see his life as tragic at all […] Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing every part of life. What makes me think is that it is not the quantity, but the quality, ”Davis said in an interview with Yahoo!

The interpreter expressed that she has always thought that the actor’s professional life was always the hand of his professional life and he lived it with integrity.

“What I’m holding on to is that Chad lived his life in his own way. I would say that his professional life was absolutely parallel to his personal life, that’s my assumption, in terms of how he lived with the greatest integrity, “he said.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Davis explained that Boseman would be remembered as a hero, not because of the Marvel movie he was in, but because of how he was in real life.

“There is a part of the public that is going to associate that with ‘Black Panther’; I do not. I associate that with your authenticity, especially in the middle of a profession that can sometimes absorb that part of you. […] I believe his legacy, his body of work, his integrity, will influence generations to come, ”Davis added.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” hit the streaming platform in the early hours of this Friday. The film is set in the United States of the 1920s with strong racial divisions and was written almost 40 years ago, but it has a lot to say about today.

“The reason (the movie) resonates today is because racism has not been destroyed. It has just evolved. You cannot go through 400 years of systemic racism and policies and practices without this resonating today in education, in how women and blacks are paid and how worthy we are seen, ”Davis told Reuters.

The story takes place on a hot Chicago day in 1927, during a tense recording session in which the diva-looking singer engages in a war of wills with her white manager and her band for money and control of her music.

Davis said she saw Ma as a liberated woman, “which means she was not a woman of her time, because she was a woman who knew her worth without apologizing.”

Both Boseman and Davis had two of the most acclaimed performances of the year, and both are expected to receive Oscar nominations.

|