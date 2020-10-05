I closed my office forever due to the pandemic: Spanish companies that have gone ‘full remote’

Nothing has shaken offices as much as the pandemic. Hundreds of companies paying rent for vacant places they don’t use, while workers who could do it from home got the job done. After the storm (or thinking that it has passed) it remains to wonder, Is it necessary to continue having the office if the company has continued to operate with people working from home?

It is the question that Gudog and Cool Tabs, two Spanish companies that, having their main offices in Madrid, they have decided to close them forever to become ‘full remote’ companies.

Gudog: “We have seen that people work the same or even better from home since they have more free time and are more motivated”

Gudog is a technology company dedicated to uniting dog owners and caregivers through its app, which already has 15,000 currently validated caregivers. As described, they are an alternative to animal residences. He was born in 2012 and now they have closed each and every one of their offices in Madrid, London, Berlin and Dublin.

Their last office was in Sol, a central Madrid area, and they had moved there for a year. Before the pandemic, they were finishing renovating it to have more space, with the prospect of continuing to grow and hiring new people. “It makes me a little angry, it was very cool and we had a very comfortable space to work,” he tells us. Loly garrido, co-founder of Gudog, with some resignation. There are a total of 16 employees, 10 of them were in the Madrid office.

They had already tried to work remotely with some employees on a one-time basis, when all, since these are scarce, to be up-to-date as regards workers.

“As a company, not paying the rent for an office is a saving, but we don’t want that saving to be at the expense of the worker. That is why we have taken care to provide each employee with everything they need and pay a coworking space to everyone who needs it. As soon as new legislation comes out and it can be done, as a company we will pay the proportional fee for expenses such as internet, cleaning, among others, and we will be delighted to do so. “

The last Cool Tabs office, now also closed.

Cool Tabs also left everything at the disposal of its workers: equipment, chairs, stands, tables included. In general, any material that they had in their workplace and the corresponding transport to their homes. “In fact, everything that remains in the office and that the workers have not taken is more complex”says Alfredo laughing.

“Since Monday I put the tweet announcing that we sell excess office supplies, this week I have not stopped serving people. Getting rid of the things that are left takes time. Then there is certain material that you need to continue having, for example the materials that we have when we go to marketing fairs, which we will continue to attend in the future. This material must be kept somewhere and we will have to end up renting a storage room, so it is an additional expense. “

Something to keep in mind is that as a company you can be completely digitized, have internalized that culture of working and functioning. However, it is not the usual. From a corporate and tax point of view there are several obstacles that must be overcome.