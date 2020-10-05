I closed my office forever due to the pandemic: Spanish companies that have gone ‘full remote’

Nothing has shaken offices as much as the pandemic. Hundreds of companies paying rent for vacant places they don’t use, while workers who could do it from home got the job done. After the storm (or thinking that it has passed) it remains to wonder, Is it necessary to continue having the office if the company has continued to operate with people working from home?
It is the question that Gudog and Cool Tabs, two Spanish companies that, having their main offices in Madrid, they have decided to close them forever to become ‘full remote’ companies.
Gudog: “We have seen that people work the same or even better from home since they have more free time and are more motivated”
Gudog is a technology company dedicated to uniting dog owners and caregivers through its app, which already has 15,000 currently validated caregivers. As described, they are an alternative to animal residences. He was born in 2012 and now they have closed each and every one of their offices in Madrid, London, Berlin and Dublin.
Their last office was in Sol, a central Madrid area, and they had moved there for a year. Before the pandemic, they were finishing renovating it to have more space, with the prospect of continuing to grow and hiring new people. “It makes me a little angry, it was very cool and we had a very comfortable space to work,” he tells us. Loly garrido, co-founder of Gudog, with some resignation. There are a total of 16 employees, 10 of them were in the Madrid office.
They had already tried to work remotely with some employees on a one-time basis, when all, since these are scarce, to be up-to-date as regards workers.
“As a company, not paying the rent for an office is a saving, but we don’t want that saving to be at the expense of the worker. That is why we have taken care to provide each employee with everything they need and pay a coworking space to everyone who needs it. As soon as new legislation comes out and it can be done, as a company we will pay the proportional fee for expenses such as internet, cleaning, among others, and we will be delighted to do so. “
Cool Tabs also left everything at the disposal of its workers: equipment, chairs, stands, tables included. In general, any material that they had in their workplace and the corresponding transport to their homes. “In fact, everything that remains in the office and that the workers have not taken is more complex”says Alfredo laughing.
“Since Monday I put the tweet announcing that we sell excess office supplies, this week I have not stopped serving people. Getting rid of the things that are left takes time. Then there is certain material that you need to continue having, for example the materials that we have when we go to marketing fairs, which we will continue to attend in the future. This material must be kept somewhere and we will have to end up renting a storage room, so it is an additional expense. “
Something to keep in mind is that as a company you can be completely digitized, have internalized that culture of working and functioning. However, it is not the usual. From a corporate and tax point of view there are several obstacles that must be overcome.
“When you have an office, there are certain procedures that are solved. Until now you had a fiscal address, where you were registered with suppliers, notifications from different institutions where they sent you checks, payments … It seems not, but there are still many clients who pay you by check and send it to you as a way to attract talent, especially in the field of developers. Without a doubt, being able to offer this way of working is a collateral benefit when leaving the office. From Cool Tabs they also value these doors that are reopened thanks to the remote.
“If before most of the work in technology was in Madrid or surroundings, now people and companies do not have to consider this work in person. It is a range of opportunities for both companies and workers. On the one hand, companies will be able to opt for more talent, and on the other hand, a person can decide to go live in a town 200 km from Madrid because they feel like it and because their family situation allows it. “
All the hiring that were made in Cool Tabs always requested a face-to-face position. Although later they were flexible in terms of remote work, they required the person to live in Madrid and be in person at the office. Now this changes. As in the case of Loly and Gudog, They will be indifferent to the location of the person to hire in the future.
We live in a time of change. What used to be a rarity is becoming more and more natural in the day-to-day business. Alfredo, from his experience, notices a certain change even in the modus operandi of his own clients.
“This, for better or for worse, has taught us that you can work in this way. The clients with whom you talk in your day to day, with whom you have met up to now in physical spaces, in their offices or in their own … They have also seen that it can be done remotely, that It is not necessary to be ten people in a room to close a contract or to make a sale. It is important for the client to see that they can work with a company that does not have a physical headquarters. “
“When we were ‘full remote’ years ago, it was a handicap. We were also smaller, less known, and clients often had doubts to work with us because we did not have a physical office. Now your vision has changed. Confinement has helped large companies and clients to see that meetings via hangout, videoconferencing, can be day to day, and that the back of your room, working from home, is the most normal thing in the world. And do not be surprised to make a contract of thousands of euros a year in this way. This, which was previously a handicap, I think is now a bit overcome. At least one good thing about all this is that it will help us to do so, to overcome that fear that we could have of managing things remotely with clients or large clients “
Now we ask ourselves again, is it necessary to have an office if the company continues to operate with people working from home? Without a doubt, the answer of the protagonists of this article is that no. Workers who are more motivated to have more flexibility, freedom to decide where to live and attract talent from anywhere, in addition to the rental savings that it entails, it compensates them more than having a physical office with the times.