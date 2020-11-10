Latest news

‘I could hardly stop!’ – Joe Biden accepts the Taoiseach ‘s invitation to Ireland

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Climate change and the Mayo football team were among the topics discussed by Micheál Martin and the President-elect of America in a phone conversation that lasted over 20 minutes

'I could hardly stop!' - Joe Biden accepts the Taoiseach 's invitation to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had an “friendly and interesting” conversation lasting over 20 minutes this afternoon with the newly elected president of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

The Taoiseach said after the conversation that Biden is “very knowledgeable and understanding” of this country as he takes on his new role. Martin said Biden had a “great love” for his Gaelic heritage and that the President-elect reaffirmed his firm commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

The Taoiseach congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. When the Taoiseach invited Biden to Ireland, the response of the President-elect was that “I can hardly be stopped”.

Both leaders also spoke about the importance of multilateralism and the climate change crisis.

Biden promised to sign the Paris Climate Agreement as soon as it is inaugurated on 20 January.

It was also reported that Biden said Ireland could help ‘build a bridge’ and to restore good relations between the European Union and the United States of America.

It was also reported that the newly elected President of America was aware of the game that Mayo won against Roscommon in the All-Ireland football championship at the weekend.

