“I did try but I was never in a clinic”: Cesar Bono admitted to having his own history with drugs

César Bono has been one of the actors who have been absent the most from television due to health problems caused by natural issues, some but others by the consumption of addictive substances that left a great mark on his health, however, the one who helped him a lot in those times was precisely Manuel “El Loco” Valdés.

The comedian fondly remembered the last of the Valdés brothers, who was one of his great friends and with whom he had the confidence to accept advice that definitely They helped him a lot to improve his quality of life and to straighten out before falling into the clutches of an addiction. This is what Bono said in an interview for the show program First hand:

With a lot of love and respect. It was a friendship that was not difficult for me to obtain, you don’t know what affection he had for me, above all else because there was also a generation gap between the two. In other words, I could have been the son of “Loco” Valdés by age. I was 20 years old
Manuel "El Loco" Valdés was one of César Bono

And it is that one of the advice that Manuel gave him was that as much as one can be comfortable with the lifestyle we have, we must also work to move forward and that partying and fun are not all because that kind of excess ends badly if that lifestyle is given priority.

No matter how comfortable one is at the party, because we all like it, there is a moment when you have to make the decision to go home, but not because your wife scolds you or because you are worried but because that time of return depends of you and that if you do not do it on time because as the saying goes, which are pure popular wisdom, “there you did win the party”

César admitted that for a long time in his career his health was deteriorated by the large amount of work he had, because the complications he has had in the heart and in the brain have been caused by the great amount of stress and work to which he submitted Well, there were working hours that exceeded 16 hours a day and ended up charging a very high bill.

The comedian had to endure eight strokes in a health incident that left him very affected, but he never stopped fighting (IG: magdaproducer)

Bono suffered too much for his health, because there was a moment where he suffered eight strokes in one day, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life:

If I exaggerated something, it was with work, because my doctors have even told me that my heart and brain conditions are a consequence of that. If you work almost 16 hours a day

He also admitted that he had used substances but that fortunately he never got hooked on any and that this helped him not have to spend any time in a clinic or rehabilitation center, He also stated that he tried all kinds of drugs but was never affected by any addiction:

Yes I tried, yes I tried but I was never in a clinic … Everything, as well as food I have tried everything on the tours, like that, I tried everything everything. But I did not get hooked on anything, I was lucky, because there are some who with two glasses of tequila go out to the Periférico, collide and die

