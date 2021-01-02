“I don’t like being called a ‘villain'”: Luis Felipe Tovar spoke about the new Televisa comedy with a narco touch

- Advertisement -

The actor Luis Felipe Tovar is one of the great references in Mexican television, the actor has been in the fore for more than 30 years of career. Many of his followers would think that after winning three awards, Ariel has already done everything he had to do. However, he has preferred that the pandemic not stop him and has continued working.

In your new project, The Junior: Mirrey de capos, The actor has decided to take on the challenge of making comedy with one of the most serious problems that Mexico is facing at the moment, as is drug trafficking, a subject that is not unknown to Luis Felipe himself, since he also participated in the series Natural Born Narco where he addresses the childhood of an important figure in the drug industry and how his lifestyle can lead to an inclination towards that world from a young age.

The actor, in an interview with, spoke about the importance of confronting problems with humor, the pandemic and drug trafficking itself as a problem that is becoming normalized and that has led us to see violence as one of the most natural acts of our society, an aberration in itself:

Well, it was the idea of ​​Israel Jaitovich and the dialogues are by Carlos Castellanos, it is a way of seeing the crisis we are experiencing through different eyes. If something has become clear to me in life as an actor, it is that no one gets rid of comedy, No gender, no social status, no economic status … We are part of a united reality and a universe, with comedy and the world From the narco we are heading towards stereotypes, which are what people follow. In the end the comedy reaches you like destiny

Tovar assured that when he was invited to read the script to decide to be part of the project, the dialogues caused him so much laughter that he knew he wanted to be part of it, because in the many projects he has done, If something is difficult for him, it is just to laugh, because so many years in acting have made him a rigorous reader and there is nothing more difficult than making a comedian laugh.

I laughed, I laughed and I really liked it. And believe me that if something is not easy it is to make me laugh, I am a person who has become very rigorous with what I read and therefore it is difficult for me. I have had more than 40 years as an actor in various roles but this one caught my attention immediately. In the end the goal is for everyone to laugh, the audience. But don’t be just any but be a smart comedy that can be played with

The project has many names that would already make it interesting, because from Jesús Ochoa to Germán Ortega they will be part of the cast of the series, where the actor Ismael Eduardo Quintanar will also make a stellar appearance, who will be one of the main leaders of the “criminal” group. However, what Luis Felipe highlighted from all his companions is that they are a heterogeneous group, where comedians of great height will coincide with actors who have been part of dramas and tragedies, which will make it a unique experiment:

What I like is that we are a diverse, heterogeneous group. There are some of us who have not had much contact with comedy of this type, others do have them like Germán, we are trying to give the value of villains to those who are villains with stereotypes. We are looking to break what we have managed to fix for the public. Now we have to tear that down

Luis Felipe assured that the project was a balm of good things, since it fell like a glove when stranded in the middle of a pandemic, where he had to endure being locked up for a long time and that now is the time to reactivate, although yes, With due precautions because now time makes him one of the most vulnerable in the casting. However, for the actor, this period is one of much learning, that we seek to return with something good:

We have given ourselves the opportunity, in the midst of all this pandemic, to reactivate ourselves, to get going. I see all this as a positive, even for this project I raised my hand because I wanted to go back because it was about time and people need fun

These have been fruitful times for Luis Felipe Tovar, beyond his three Ariel awards and being part of projects with renowned directors like Arturo Ripstein himself, he feels happy with such a long career, Although it always collides with being called the villain of the stories, because in reality it is a natural question since it is the dark side of human nature:

I don’t like being called or called villains, there is nothing further from the truth. It is nothing more than the dark side of our very human nature, one that shows that we are stuck in something, that we do not progress. It is like in comedy, which is the positive and many times it is not, but we all need both because the people at home need something to pay attention to and identify with that, for pure mental health

The series, which will be broadcast by the Comedy District, is among one of the most anticipated for 2021 in terms of the genre of laughter. What will be the first “narco-comedy” in Mexico will have 16 episodes and the release date is expected to be confirmed. Well, due to the pandemic, premieres have had to be adjusted. Televisa said that it will be between January and February when the transmission of the project begins.

