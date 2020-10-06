‘I felt sad that I didn’t have her’ – author Louise O’Neill learning Irish

Renowned author Asking For It, whose fifth novel was recently published, decided to learn Irish after touring the Gaeltacht

Well-known author Louise O’Neill has started an online Irish language course and is “ashamed” that she was not able to speak the language during her holidays in the Gaeltacht during the summer.

A celebrated author began Asking For It, whose fifth novel was recently published, on a Gaelchultúr Irish course two weeks ago, looking forward “very much” to being able to “converse” in the language.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, O’Neill, who hails from Clonakilty in West Cork, said that she came through the “normal education system” in Ireland, which left her unable to “have a basic conversation in Irish ”.

“Irish has never been one of my favorite subjects, compared to, say, English, History, Drama.

“I did well in the Leaving Certificate because I memorized things and was able to recall them during the exams but you could not say that I had any fluency in the language or even the ability to converse with basic conversation. in Irish. ”

Leaving school, O’Neill was “relieved” that she would not have to speak Irish again, she said.

“I didn’t regret that until years later. I lived in New York for a number of years, and I was often asked if I liked Irish and I had to say no. I felt sad about it. ”

O’Neill, who has received many literary awards since the publication of her first novel in 2014, said she felt “sideways” when her sister, a primary school teacher, and her father, who was interested in the language, spoke in Irish together.

O’Neill deals with themes such as body image, eating disorders, rape and sexual abuse in her books.

She said she woke up her interest in language rekindled as she embarked on her latest novel After the Silence, a story set on a Gaeltacht island.

“The story is set on a Gaeltacht island off the west coast and I wanted Irish phrases to be woven naturally through the book.

“I got a lot of help with Irish phrases and phrases from Traolach Ó Buachalla, a good friend of mine who is a native speaker, and he used to send me glorious messages on WhatsApp in which he explained his suggestions. The Irish language was so musically captivating, ”says the author.

When O’Neill went to the Gaeltacht on holiday earlier this year she decided to learn Irish again.

“We traveled a lot in Kerry and Cork this year and spent spells in Dingle, Cape Clear Island, and Muskerry in west Cork.

“I was embarrassed when I couldn’t speak Irish with the locals and I decided to do a course,” she said.



Having completed her first Irish class on the Zoom platform with Gaelchultúr, O’Neill said that she is really enjoying learning the language in a way that is “enjoyable and social”.

“There are many of us who have painful memories of the conditional mode or other aspects of the Irish curriculum in school and it is great to be in a class, where foreigners and people of all kinds want to learn the language and are attracted to towards Irish at sean-nós or traditional music. ”

O’Neill said she would be “happy” by the end of the course if she could “have a basic conversation in Irish”.

“I want to speak the language, even have a simple conversation in Irish. Perhaps for the first time I am thinking about my identity, myself as an Irishman, the Irish language, culture and what does all that mean?

“It would be very sad if we lost the Irish language in the future,” said Louise O’Neill.