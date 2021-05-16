I have been working in cinemas for 16 years: this is how the audience, the rooms ... and the technology behind it have changed

“What was going to be a summer job, at 26, became the longest summer job in history.” This is how David Fernández Cárdenas begins to tell us what was the beginning of the 16 years in which he worked at Cines Yelmo.

It started at the popcorn stand, at the bar, through various positions, to management. You have seen first-hand the evolution of movie theaters from 2004 to 2020, one of the most changing periods in this industry. It has passed through the cinemas of Malaga, Jerez, Vigo, Valencia, Madrid … A 360º view of what was happening in the most popcorn theaters in the country.

The disappearance of the cabin boy, night vision goggles to control movie theater recording, the 3D fiasco… All that and more, David has seen with his own eyes.

The disappearance of the cabinista

The big change for David after 16 years is definitely the digitization of the rooms. They went from using 35mm film rolls to using hard drives. That inevitably affected each aspect of the presentation of the films: “I remember that when Avatar was released in 2009, we already had digital projectors, but they were combined. We had digital projectors and we also had traditional 35mm projectors, in rooms of one type and in rooms of another. In 2013 we no longer had a 35mm projector”.

One of the first things they noticed with this change is la way to organize programming based on demand. When there was a big premiere and the capacity was exceeded, they could put the same film in several rooms simultaneously, which “before it was also possible, but not with that versatility.” Thanks to digital systems, they could put the same movie in more than five or six rooms simultaneously. However, this evolution swept away the cabin operator’s position..

“The cabinistas had to relocate to other positions within the cinema. You no longer needed anyone technically specialized because you handled computers. We were given training and those of us who managed cinemas began to screen as well. I can tell you that I could handle the projection from a computer at the box office, and now I know that, for example, it can be handled directly on a panel, remotely. That was a significant change that greatly changed the way cinemas worked, the way we offered movies. “

“Exhibitors have been living the digital transformation for years now, before the arrival of platforms”

What the cabinistas did, now they had to do. They became “aware of what it is to take care of that product, of what the film was, that it is really what people came to, it was in your hands, that it looked good.” Beyond popcorn, control the flow of customers, that they enter, buy, leave … Now they had to take care of the framing, that the lighting was correct and, in general, ensure that the movie experience was 100% satisfactory.

“It also changed the way movies came to us. We left the rolls in the past and started to carry them on hard drives. There were also those that came to us by satellite. It was a fairly comfortable system, because when the film arrived, you already had it on the server and you only had to prepare what we called the “pre-show” (the trailers, the announcements from the beginning), you would paste it and send it to the server and you already had it ”.

Everything was done on a virtual level. The process of leaving the physical format behind, as has happened with DVDs and CDs, with platforms … “Well, we, the exhibitors, have lived it for years.”

“I have lived what it is like to turn off the lights and see an army of screens on”

The establishment of the Internet in our culture, as we well know, has not gone unnoticed by the film industry either. When download portals were born, action protocols began to be planned to prevent the illegal recording of films.

“When I was at the Valencia cinema, I had staff dedicated to locating people who were trying to record movies with night vision goggles. Imagine how bizarre everything was, to walk around the room with those glasses to detect that there was no one recording ”.

“Normally notices were issued from the Federation of Cinemas of Spain. The films had watermarks so that when they were pirated, they were recorded, it was possible to know in which cinema it was, and thus it was located where the “pirates” were going to record. We also had a protocol that if we caught someone recording we did not have to call their attention, but call the police directly and they would wait for them at the door. We obviously could not register a person or ask for the camera ”.

“Disney, Warner, for example, were hyper vigilant and very concerned about leaks in the previews.”

David still clarifies that this was for a short period of time and that in general it is not what caused the most problems. Over time, it is not that the measures were decreasing, what “went down was the behavior of the customers.” The arrival of the platforms has made “that there is not so much need”. In fact, what really caused discord in the rooms on a daily basis was the arrival of smartphones with built-in cameras..

“There was no awareness that recording a movie, in any case, is a crime and I was surprised because people took it very lightly. I remember that a boy, at the end of a movie, recorded the final choreography and I had to draw his attention. He told me that he simply wanted to record the choreography so he could dance it later, and of course, I had to tell him that it can’t be done ”. “I have also lived, with the mobile theme, of turning off the lights in the movie theater, so that the movie begins to be projected, leaning out and seeing 50 screens on”.

In recent years the concept of the preview has also emerged in which many more security measures emerged and with more determination due to the proliferation of quick ways to share those very heavy files. Remember that in one of the films in the Twilight saga they sent the file just one hour before the screening, to prevent leaks. “In recent years there has been a lot of previewing and there the distributors, such as Disney, Warner, were hyper vigilant and very concerned about the issue” and the employees had to be very careful that nothing was recorded during the projection.

The innovations that resulted in punctures

There are technological advances that have remained perpetually in the cinema, but there are also great failures. One of them, which surely sounds familiar to all of us, was 3D cinema. A great novelty at the time that has only passed as a shooting star in movie theaters.

“The 3D hit the ball with Avatar, but then the next movie that came out dropped a lot, because that initial surprise effect was lost. Many movies played with 3D. However, with Avatar we had a theater or two in theaters and they were continuously full for months. Then he promptly prodded. We had 3D versions of the movies that we put on because since we had the 3D projector, we had to put it on ”.

“Another failure was the IMAX system, which is a huge screen, which is supposed to have an immersive effect on the, simultaneous premieres in cinemas and on platforms … A father who has many children has a choice between wearing your children to the movies or to see it at home, you will surely choose to see it at home. It was said that the price of Mulan’s film on the platform was exorbitant, but a father who takes his children and his cousins ​​and friends to the movies, it is more costly to see it at home than to pay the entrance of each child. In addition, taking a child to the movies involves many logistical problems. I have seen parents who have come with twenty children and have to help them with the other employees. I understand that in that sense the comfort of the house plays in their favor and may lead to that viewer profile to change ”.

“Removing the more cinephile public, who keep coming for the community experience”, and the families as we have said before, really the “That has always been the battlefield of the exhibitors is the casual public, how to attract these people”. That is where the greatest difficulty will be seen, since “the person if he can see it on the platform instead of the cinema, will surely choose the platform”.

“When you talk about movie theaters, it is always about their descent to death, but they have been saying death sentences for distributors during the 16 years that I have worked. Something always happens, always “next year the cinemas will go bankrupt.” Now with the pandemic it is said that this is the swan song, there is nothing left for the exhibitors. But in my experience they always reinvent themselves ”. “Things like loyalty cards (the entrance is expensive, but with the loyalty card it is cheaper to come and you come more times to the cinema) or as for example with the” sessions for nursing mothers “, so that they can be calm with the light on and they can get up … Well, that audience appreciates being able to go to the movies. No one is going to scold me because my child is crying, I can be watching the movie relaxed. Well, that kind of thing is what makes the public regain the desire to go to the movies. At the end of the day you want to be comfortable, to be well and to be able to enjoy the movie. Can you do it at home? Yes, but a mother is also grateful to be able to leave the house. Also to re-screen classics, seeking to attract nostalgic audiences who want to go to the movies again ”.

David has many fond memories of his years in the movies. From seeing people of all ages going en masse to see Harry Potter, or The Lord of the Rings, those moments when I saw the cinema in all its splendor, where there was not even a free seat … See how people came needing to disconnect from reality, looking to laugh, cry or be scared, and see how they enjoyed the movies.