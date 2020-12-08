I have bought a lot of technology this year, but the product that has surprised me the most has been a yogurt maker

For me, 2020 has not been the year of 5G or mobile phones with a folding screen, but it has it could have been the year of the yogurt maker. With all the technology that I have bought and tested in recent months, the surprise has come from a simple and efficient product like few others.

The funny thing is that the yogurt maker is not a recent invention, and in fact there was already one at home when I was little. The yogurt makers are currently living a second youth and If you are fans of yogurt, pay attention, because there is no going back.

I am zero cookers and I make yogurt

Sure that many of you have that same memory: that bulky pot that your mother used more or less frequently and thanks to which you had some nice little glass jars with homemade yogurt prepared overnight.

In my house there was one of these, but it was little used. I barely remember trying those homemade yogurts, and when my wife suggested that I take up the idea again, I looked at her quite skeptically. “Well, I don’t know,” I told him. “I think the yogurts at the supermarket are great. The price / performance ratio is difficult to match, right?”

That argument more typical of the analysis of smartphones or laptops soon fell under its own weight. Yogurt makers are very cheap products – (This is the model that I have, and it costs 35 euros) – and although they force you to make the effort to “make yogurt”, the process is much simpler than you might think.

Actually prepare yogurt in a yogurt maker it is a process of 4 steps and about 5 minutes. Even for someone like me, little cooks, completing the process is really simple. Basically

In a jar you add a liter of milk (better whole) and a yogurt (natural, for example). You also add sugar to taste. There are seven jars in my yogurt maker, so I made seven tablespoons of sugar. Some people also add powdered milk to add more texture, but we were not convinced by that option. I stir the contents of the jar and pour it into the jars, already placed in the yogurt maker (without touching). I close the lid of the yogurt maker, turn it on at night (around 11 p.m.), and let nature take its course (without touching the yogurt maker at all).

Ready. Turning on the yogurt maker at 11 at night is important because the process that turns that mixture into yogurt takes (in our case) nine hours.

Shortening or lengthening that time modifies the acidity, and that is why the “cutting edge technology” of my yogurt maker has a small marker in which you “write down” the time you put it in order to keep track. so it’s time to set an alarm so that the process goes well. There are also models with a timer that turn off by themselves and it might have been a good idea to choose one seeing that the yogurt maker has totally convinced us.

The result? Fantastic. Homemade yogurts come out with great texture and just as great taste which you can then “customize” by adding more or less sugar to that basic recipe.

Our colleagues from Directo al paladar also teach us to make yogurt without the need for a yogurt maker. Ugh, remove, remove.

From there of course you can do (almost) everythingFrom organic and Greek yogurts, yogurts for people with lactose intolerance to special yogurts in which to incorporate other ingredients such as fruits or chocolate, for example. The possibilities are great, and it is enough to experiment a little to achieve surprising results (although some can be frog, of course).

There is one more advantage that adds to that experience. In fact, that was one of the reasons why at least in our house we ended up buying a yogurt maker: avoid using so much plastic. In my family we have always been very fans of yogurt, so although we are very diligent and constantly recycle plastic, yogurt packaging made every three by four we generate a new plastic garbage bag to take to the container.

The yogurt maker has made all that disappear: we continue to recycle a lot of plastic, yes, but avoiding the consumption of yogurt in traditional packaging has made the amount of plastic waste we generate considerably less. Obviously there is a trade-off: when using a liter of milk per “batch” of yoghurts we ended up increasing the consumption of milk cartons.

One more little note: this yogurt maker comes with 14 jars, a great detail because you can continue making another round of yogurts while you drink the ones that are already prepared and that you keep in the fridge. You do not have to wait to eat all the ones you had made in the previous round, something that is another point in favor in the model that we buy at home.

A rich, rich price / performance ratio

The normal thing is that when considering a purchase like this, one weighs not only the cost of the yogurt maker, but also the cost of the ingredients that have to be used each time and the energy used to produce those yogurts. Is this cheaper than buying yogurts at the supermarket?

I have not carried out a detailed study, but others have done it like this blog in which the case studied is similar. In her case, there were three people at home with a consumption of about 10 yogurts a week. Assuming that this figure is maintained every week, 520 yogurts would be consumed, and since they buy private label yogurts from the supermarket, the unit came out at approximately 0.33 euros. In summary: spending on yogurts is 173 euros per year for that family.

In our case the cost would be approximately the same, because although we do not all eat the same amount of yogurt, the truth is that there was no purchase in which we did not fill the cart with a good reserve of yogurt. The figure seems consistent, of course, and it is even more so when you take into account that in each of those yogurts there are added sugars Whether we want to or not, they also end up affecting the consumption of that (great, but somewhat dangerous) substance.

Today I found this Danone plastic yogurt on the coast of Tenerife …

I was curious about the format of the packaging and when I searched the internet it turns out that this design was used in 1980.

40 years around this plastic garbage.

Each one of you get your own conclusions. pic.twitter.com/GlOvY7Le0f – Abel. Neo (@Caminos_Earth) November 10, 2019

As in your case, our yogurt maker needs a liter of milk, a yogurt and a little sugar for a “batch” of 7 160 ml tubs, that is, 1.12 l of yogurt in each production process. The total cost of the ingredients and the energy used was 94 euros per year in his case, in which a 13 W yogurt maker was used. In my case the yogurt maker is 20 W and therefore the cost would be higher, but it would probably still be less than those 173 euros.

Although I have not done the math, in that experience the first year – the one you buy the yogurt maker – there are already savings, but in the rest – without the cost of the yogurt maker – things turn out even better. Obviously we consume milk bricks although we stop consuming the plastic of yoghurts, but a priori it seems much more reasonable to think that these bricks are not as harmful to the environment as yoghurt packaging.

The accounts seem to be going out, but beyond that, the experience has certainly won us over at home. In fact the yogurt maker, I insist, has become the small technological revolution of this 2020 in our home. What things.