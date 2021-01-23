I have. Mobile: new insights into data theft, risks and portability

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

New update on Ho Mobile data theft, which involved many users of the Vodafone telephone operator. The company has provided some new information on what happened and the associated risks.

In a series of FAQs posted on its website, I have. Mobile wanted to clarify this and answered some of the most frequently asked questions by users and newspapers.

I have. Mobile also addresses the issue raised by some on the lack of transparency and timeliness in communicating what happened. In this regard, VEI announces that “once we learned of a possible cyber attack, on 28 December, we announced that we had launched investigations in collaboration with the investigative authorities. We have awaited the launch of in-depth analyzes, which are still in progress, in order to provide more timely communications“.

Denied the rumor, which had spread on the net about a possible blocking of portability to Ho. Mobile: “we have not blocked the portability, neither inbound nor outbound“says the company.

Sui stolen data, Ho Mobile emphasizes once again that “no data relating to traffic (phone calls, SMS, web activities, etc.) or bank data or data relating to any customer payment system is subtracted“, much less the password of the account.

I have. Mobile also notes that the ICCID regeneration of the SIM was carried out to avoid congestion in the shops, “the new code will always be available by sending when you want an SMS with the wording” serial “to 3424072211”.