Tech NewsMobile

I have. Mobile: new insights into data theft, risks and portability

By Brian Adam
0
0
I have. Mobile: new insights into data theft, risks and portability
I Have. Mobile: New Insights Into Data Theft, Risks And

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

I have. Mobile: new insights into data theft, risks and portability

New update on Ho Mobile data theft, which involved many users of the Vodafone telephone operator. The company has provided some new information on what happened and the associated risks.

In a series of FAQs posted on its website, I have. Mobile wanted to clarify this and answered some of the most frequently asked questions by users and newspapers.

I have. Mobile also addresses the issue raised by some on the lack of transparency and timeliness in communicating what happened. In this regard, VEI announces that “once we learned of a possible cyber attack, on 28 December, we announced that we had launched investigations in collaboration with the investigative authorities. We have awaited the launch of in-depth analyzes, which are still in progress, in order to provide more timely communications“.

Denied the rumor, which had spread on the net about a possible blocking of portability to Ho. Mobile: “we have not blocked the portability, neither inbound nor outbound“says the company.

Sui stolen data, Ho Mobile emphasizes once again that “no data relating to traffic (phone calls, SMS, web activities, etc.) or bank data or data relating to any customer payment system is subtracted“, much less the password of the account.

I have. Mobile also notes that the ICCID regeneration of the SIM was carried out to avoid congestion in the shops, “the new code will always be available by sending when you want an SMS with the wording” serial “to 3424072211”.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Windows 10 in danger! This simple code in the file explorer can kill your PC

Brian Adam - 0
The recommendation is simple: DO NOT DO IT. A security researcher from Windows warns of an error that can completely ruin your computer....
Read more
Facebook

So you can create a WhatsApp conversation with yourself

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have a notepad in the app Facebook? WhatsApp It is one of the applications that, although it has lost...
Read more
Apps

How to know how long your mobile battery will last

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most common problems with mobile phones is usually the battery duration, which usually begins to decline after two years of use,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©