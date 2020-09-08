I have. Mobile, new promotion for existing customers: 100 Gigabytes for 8.99 euros!

In the last few hours there have been many users who, through the official application of Ho. Mobile, received a proposal from the virtual telephone operator, who invited them to change promotion to sign up for a new one.

In the popup, Vodafone’s MNVO invites existing customers, who have activated the offer with 70 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS for 5.99 euros, to switch to a new bundle that at 8.99 Euros per month it includes 100 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone.

This is obviously not a remodeling, as Ho. it provides prices locked forever, but a choice that is given to those who need more gigabytes. It should be noted that there is no activation or exchange cost, but you will have to top up from 8.99 euros to proceed with the charge.

A limitation is represented by the fact that once the offer has been signed it will not be possible to return to precedence.

Activation can also be done outside the popup: in that case, always through the application, you need to open the side menu, move to “My Offer” and then select “Change Offer”. The new proposal will be displayed in the new screen and you can proceed with activation.

Recently I have. Mobile has also enabled VoLTE calling for all customers.