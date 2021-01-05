“I have my levers”: Intocable vocalist was outraged by boasting prompt vaccination against COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The news of the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine offers hope for the world, however it does not ignore the fact that certain sectors of the population will continue to be more vulnerable What others. Various countries, including Mexico and the United States, have arranged the vaccination scheme in a staggered modality, with the members of the medical staff who are treating the disease on the front line being the first to receive the dose, followed by the elderly and others vulnerable people such as diabetics or those with other conditions.

However, there have started to be cases of people who have sought by their own means a way to “skip the line” and obtain the dose of the vaccine that represents a hopeful breath for humanity. One of the people who has received multiple criticisms for having been vaccinated is Ricardo Muñoz, leader and vocalist of the Mexican regional group Untouchable.

And it is that the musician who does not belong to the elderly or to the medical personnel responsible for attending the pandemic and exposing himself to SARS-CoV2, presumed in recent days that he had already been vaccinated: “I have been vaccinated as a dog for 3 days against COVID … And I feel fine” , wrote.

Before this message in your account Twitter, His followers questioned how he had achieved it and if the vaccine was already on sale in the United States, where the singer lives, to which the 45-year-old singer replied that he had obtained it due to his privileges, although he did not specify which ones or in what way:

“How is it handled in the USA, is it free or only the government decides on its distribution?” Asked a user named Luis Antonio, to which the Mexican regional singer assured citing the tweet: “No, not yet, I have my levers …”

He also assured that the application of the vaccine does not represent a risk, nor did he feel greater effects than a pain in the arm: “The vaccine does not hurt, I only lasted two days with a sore arm and a shitty thirst. I’m going to the second dose on the 9th “, he assured, so we can assume that the vaccine he had access to was the one made by Pfizer.

As expected, these statements unleashed a series of criticisms on social networks where some people have even dubbed him as “the #LordVacuna of entertainment.”

“Isn’t the vaccine supposed to be essential in the health sector?“; “Only doctors, nurses and the elderly are supposed to receive the vaccine”; “Why didn’t you wait until it touches everyone? Hospitals come first. I work in the hospital and I’m still waiting ”, were some of the many comments Muñoz received about his mysterious access to the vaccine.

Although some of the singer’s followers I am not strong they were happy for the news, there were many others who criticized the musician for flaunting the alleged influences he used to get the vaccine before the doctors themselves.

As the singer resides in the United States, where access to the COVID-19 vaccine begins to expand, the truth is that the measures in that country have also prioritized front-line personnel in the face of the pandemic. Muñoz also assured that only he was vaccinated, so the rest of his family can wait for his vaccination turn.

And it is that since last July the group Untouchable andIt entered a state of alert because it was announced that five of its members tested positive for coronavirusFor this reason Muñoz wanted to protect himself regardless of the criticism of his obvious influentialism.

Just a few days ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged to the entire population in Mexico so as not to use unjustified influences or actions to try to get the vaccine before those who need it most.

