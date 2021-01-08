“I like very tall men”: Jeffree Star responded to the versions that link him to Kanye West

- Advertisement -

After this Tuesday, January 5 be made known Kim Kardashian’s alleged decision to separate from her husband Kanye West, another rumor gave something to talk about, because it is according to the influencer of TikTok Ava Louise, a third party in contention would have been the cause of the supposed breakup of the famous couple, which, as is known, have had a complex marriage relationship full of vicissitudes, especially in the last year, when Kanye uncovered his intentions to fully enter the world of politics.

And is that the tiktoker revealed the name of Jeffree Star, the famous makeup artist known for having a peculiar image, with his body covered in tattoos and hair usually in shades of pink and fantasy colors, and assured that it would have been romantically linked to West. Before the rumors, Jeffree addressed the situation and detailed what his role is in said controversy and even took the opportunity to make fun of Ava, who even claimed to have proof that Kim Kardashian’s husband had had an affair with the eccentric makeup artist.

And it is that one of the supposed tests of the influencer It’s the fact that both the 35-year-old makeup artist and the rapper live on very close ranches in Wyoming. Faced with these versions, Jeffree assured that it is “the stupidest shit I have ever read”, so he decided to publish a video detailing some aspects of the controversy that “exploded” in the media this Wednesday, January 6.

In your account Youtube, where he has 17 million followers, Jeffree published the clip titled “Adressing the Kanye West Situation (Addressing Kanye’s situation) “, in what represents his first publication of this 2021. This was said by the influencer and model in the video where she first appears in a pink robe and drinking an energy drink.

“ I woke up and my phone was exploding and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what scandal is happening today?’ I honestly had no idea, right? I keep saying to myself. I am living in this beautiful state (Wyoming), I love life and I am ready for 2021 ”, The singer also began, who was admired by the large number of memes that emerged about him and his alleged love affair with the media rapper.

Star revealed that she received “A million messages, calls, news. I was on the internet and I saw the stupidest shit I’ve ever read in my life; the head says ‘Jeffree Star could be sleeping with Kanye West’ and I wondered why, because we live in the same state? “he exclaimed.

Then he decided directly to deny said information: “I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone. This is so strange… It’s so stupid “. He went further by giving his reasons why he couldn’t have a relationship with West: “Let me say this once … I like very tall men”, alluding to the short stature of Kim’s husband.

Jeffree added that “Kanye and I never went out together, and this is all really fun. “, also gave a brief explanation of why he mentioned the rapper and politician in his 2009 song titled Bitch Please: “I say a line about him. But he was very much like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities, ”he said, downplaying the fact.

“I also once went to a Kanye concert with other rappers and people are mentioning that. They have a lot of free time, ”he commented. Star echoed the alleged culprit of the leak of her alleged affair: “I can’t and, if Kris Jenner organized all this: happy new year, sweet girl. But… no, Jeffree Star is single ”.

