I live Y20s [G]: the entry-level returns with more RAM and G than Helio G80

Vivo officially arrived in Spain last year with a reduced catalog, where the Vivo Y20s was in the middle. A few months later, Vivo has announced a new Vivo Y20s [G] with a difference: has a MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm.

The Vivo Y20s [G] It is a new mobile belonging to the economic line and that tries to compensate for one of the shortcomings of the standard model: performance. To do this, change the Snapdragon 460 for the MediaTek Helio G80, in addition to having 6 GB RAM.

Vivo Y20s data sheet [G]

I live Y20s [G] Screen 6.51 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 mm

192.3 g Processor Helio G80 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 1.8 Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Drums 5000 mAh

Fast charge 18W Operating system Android 11

Funtouch OS 11 Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

FM Radio

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 173 euros to change

With G for Helio G80

When we analyze the Vivo Y20s, we define it as “a large, heavy mobile with a generous screen”. All these features are maintained in the Vivo Y20s [G], since the same strong body of 8.4 mm thick and 192 grams of weight is maintained. It is, in most ways, the same mobile, although there are a few changes.

The Vivo Y20s [G] has an LCD screen with a diagonal of 6.51 inches and HD + resolution. The refresh rate remains at 60 Hz throughout life, as is the notch to mount the front camera, which is 8 megapixels.

Behind, the Vivo Y20s [G] incorporates a triple lens camera with 13 megapixel main sensor and aperture of f / 2.2 and two companions of 2 megapixels: a macro sensor and another for macro photography, both with aperture f / 2.4.

So far, everything we have said about the Vivo Y20s [G] it also applied to the Vivo Y20s, so the question is unavoidable: how are they different? The answer is simple: the Vivo Y20s [G] mount the Helio G80 from MediaTek, while the Vivo Y20s had a Snapdragon 460. It will be the benchmarks who have the last word: eMediaTek’s processor has higher clock speeds and optimizations for games, while qualcomm’s has a construction of 11 nm instead of 12 nm.

Another difference between the two models is in the RAM, which is 6 GB in the Vivo Y20s [G], while the Vivo Y20s was launched with 4 GB of RAM. Autonomy, for its part, is still in charge of a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charge, still with microUSB connector. The terminal has FM Radio and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y20s [G]

The Vivo Y20s [G] it is official at the moment in the Philippines, where it can already be purchased in the colors blue and black and a single version. Its official price is 9,999 Philippine pesos, which is 173 euros at the exchange rate.

More information | Alive