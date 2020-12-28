“I love to dance”: Angelique Boyer would agree to return to music by the hand of Maluma

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Angelique Boyer began her career as a teenager in the early 2000s in the extinct musical group Green radishes, band pop that did not reach greater relevance in the national scene, but that laid the musical foundations of the famous, who finally decided to take his career on the acting side, where he has successfully performed through almost two decades of projects in Televisa.

And it is that before the furor caused with the RBD reunion concert, Sebastián Rulli’s girlfriend was approached by the press outside the television company to find out her opinion regarding the event Be or seem, which starred Anahí, Christopher, Christian and Maite, his fellow soap operas Rebel.

The actress applauded the nostalgic project, but also regretted the large absences in RBD, although he implied that he justified them due to the compelling reasons that prevented the six members from meeting after twelve years without stepping on stage together.

“They are very beautiful memories, the truth is that I am so glad that they are reunited, it is a pity that they are not complete, but the reasons are very important, both Dulce with her pregnancy and her baby, and Poncho with the new series that is going to be and also her baby, I found out yesterday, what a surprise, right? How nice to see us like this, growing up and they are so successful, it fills my heart with joy ”, he said.

In recounting her acting experience, the protagonist of melodramas such as Teresa and Three times Ana She stated that although some people might belittle the work of the actors who choose to pursue their careers in soap operas, to her on the contrary It fills him with pride to be able to tell stories that reach people through a medium that continues to be of massive reach, such as television. Boyer assured that “it was always her dream” to appear on the small screen and said that although she now plays the leading role in telenovelas, she is open to experimenting with whatever comes her way.

“The truth is, my dream was always to be on Mexican television, many people make telenovelas small, but for me it is a dream come true to be in Mexican melodrama and to be part of those stories that catch the public, I want to continue doing a career like this, telling stories and reaching people, burning the stages too, the cartridges, right now I am the protagonist, later I will also have to move on to something else and receive all that with love, continue to grow, so right now the industry is so hit that where we are going, I don’t know, but I miss the theater and I miss being close to people, “said the actress in her meeting with the press.

For the reason that he has developed his career away from the musical stages, focusing entirely on his acting side, Angelique admitted that it would be very difficult for her to try her luck in music again., and to achieve this, she would need a current figure of music, with worldwide relevance, to invite her to generate a joint project:

“I love the stage, I love dancing, the Show, the show is great, but no, I see it very strange, unless Maluma asks me to do a duet or something like that, but if not, no, it will be difficult “ , he admitted; However, about his participation several years ago in the unit Killer women where she sang and alternated with her acting partners Sherlyn and Ana Brenda Contreras, Boyer joked: “We should make a summer hit in French”.

|