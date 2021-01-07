“I put on the size I wanted”: Cynthia Rodríguez defended her breast augmentation surgery

- Advertisement -

Cynthia Rodriguez has earned a place in Mexican entertainment, first as a singer and now as a host of Come the joy, where his career has had great projection and revealed what led her to increase her bust, as well as to talk about the person who has occupied his heart for several years, the also singer Carlos Rivera.

As she commented, the former academic has never been shy about talking about the cosmetic surgery that she underwent a few years ago to improve her physical appearance.

“It’s the bust one, it’s the only surgery I’ve had. I’m not sorry to say it because just as there are many people against it, I am in favor of doing things, but with responsible people and not risking health”, Commented in an interview with the group information commentator, Blanca Martínez Fernández, better known as“ La Chicuela ”.

“I put on the size that I wanted and with which I feel happy”, He said with frank happiness for the audience of the morning program that he conducts alongside other personalities such as Laura G, Sergio Sepúlveda or Patricio Borghetti.

Cynthia added that she has not felt uncomfortable after the operation and it is now that she enjoys her image more: “Never, since I left the operating room, did I say ‘these have always been my boobs’”.

Although the career of the singer and host has been extensive, The romance that he has maintained for several years with the also singer and former academic, Carlos Rivera, is striking. with whom he has preferred to maintain a relationship away from the spotlight and almost unconfirmed.

When talking about her boyfriend, who did not say his name, Cynthia went out of her way to compliment what she said is “the love of her life” and with whom they began their relationship as friends even though they met a long time ago.

“The most beautiful thing I have is that the love of my life I met a long time ago andWe started as friends, suddenly the relationship was changing and it comes from a love and total admiration. Just seeing me when I’m at a concert I drool because I can’t admire or love my boyfriend more ”, she confessed.

Although Rodríguez never mentioned Carlos Rivera, the production of Come the joy It did show more than one photograph of the couple on the air that has attracted attention on more than one occasion for the immense love they profess.

And it is that celebrities have always been very cautious with their relationship. Since they started their courtship a few years ago they have been seen a few times together and have never confirmed that they are dating each other, but the people close to them have revealed details of the feeling that unites them.

“From the beginning we decided to respect each one his space and his career”, Cynthia Rodríguez added.

A few weeks ago, Pati Chapoy herself confirmed that the couple lives together in Mexico City, where they both work and are about to move to a larger house.

In addition, they have been seen closer than ever in meetings with friends both hers and hers, as was published on the social networks of the researchers of Who is the mask, Televisa reality show for which Carlos Rivera collaborates.

